Goodbye Solar Panels: This Tiny Wind Turbine Is Perfect For Mobile Power
If you've ever gone off grid before — maybe for a camping trip or while living the van life — then you already know how important mobile power is. Of course, you'd need a way to charge your phone or run your fridge. Cheap USB gadgets like power banks would work for your small electronics, but most of the time, solar panels are the go-to choice. They're portable, easy to set up, and the most widely available option. But you'd be surprised to know that there's an arguably better alternative to solar panels for mobile power, and it uses renewable energy too.
Developed by Aurea Technologies based in Nova Scotia, Canada, Shine 2.0 is a portable turbine generator that runs on wind power. It's designed to work no matter the weather condition and time of day. As long as sufficient wind is blowing, it continues to produce output. This is a stark difference from solar panels, which generate less on cloudy or rainy days and completely stop production at night. Unlike most solar panels, this portable wind turbine even comes complete with an internal battery for convenience.
Shine 2.0 isn't Aurea Technologies' first venture into the wind turbine market, though. It also released the original Shine in 2021 as a Kickstarter project. This time around, Shine 2.0 has been upgraded with new features, including enhanced power output, a different charging port, and expanded device compatibility. At the moment, Shine 2.0 is available for pre-order on Indiegogo and is set to be shipped out to its backers starting in April 2026. But until then, here's what you can expect from this nifty portable wind turbine generator.
A closer look at what Shine 2.0 is and how it works
Shine 2.0 combines the capabilities of a wind turbine, charge controller, and battery bank all in the size of a water bottle. It weighs three pounds and measures around 13.75 by 4 inches while folded, making it compact enough to lug around fairly easily. The turbine works with wind speeds anywhere from 8mph to 28mph. And as the wind picks up speed, the turbine increases its power output too.
For the setup and operation, Shine 2.0 is surprisingly simple to use. First, assemble the included mount using the pegs and guy wires. Then, unfold the turbine's blades, place the body on top of the mount to expose it to more wind, and let it do its thing. The whole process wouldn't take longer than five minutes. Once it's up, the turbine will move itself automatically to the direction of the wind — completely different from portable solar panels that need to be manually turned to the sun. As the three blades catch the wind, they speed up and produce power, which, in turn, charges either the built-in battery or a connected device. When it's time for disassembly, you don't have to wait for the wind to stop. Simply grab the body and reposition it at a right angle to the wind to stop the blades. You can then dismount and collapse it.
Shine 2.0 can charge or power your devices whether it's propped up as a turbine or while it's collapsed. This makes it a handy emergency gadget for your car or home. When there's no wind or you're indoors, just fold its blades and use it like any other power bank. And like a regular power bank, Shine 2.0 can be charged with a wall charger.
A breakdown of Shine 2.0's key specs and performance
Shine 2.0 is rated at 50W with a built-in 12,000mAh Li-ion battery. It delivers 75W via the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port integrated into the body, allowing you to fast-charge your USB-C devices like your phone, rechargeable light, and camera. Shine 2.0 also supports 12V devices, such as your laptop, drone, and portable power stations. You do need to get the custom adapter for the power stations, though. This adapter plugs into the turbine via USB-C and then connects to your power station through an XT60 or 8mm DC barrel connector.
In terms of real-world performance, the wind turbine can generate roughly 13W in 18mph winds and 50W at 28mph. This translates to a little over an hour of full charging for your phone at 18mph and a quick 17-minute charge at top wind speeds. Meanwhile, it takes more than seven hours for a laptop to charge in normal 18mph winds and almost two hours when speeds hit the 28mph mark. When running, Shine 2.0 produces a maximum noise of only 50dB. It's as loud as a moderate rainfall but quieter than the sound of high-speed winds, which can reach over 100dB at 27mph.
To keep things convenient, the turbine connects to an app on your phone via Bluetooth. This means it should be easily accessible even when you're off the grid. From the app, you can view live data like the wind power generated and status of the battery. Durability-wise, Shine 2.0 is designed to be weather-resistant with its aircraft-grade aluminum. The enclosure even has an IP54 rating, meaning it was tested to withstand some exposure to dust and water splashes. Shine 2.0 is expected to remain functional for over 1,000 hours of operation or about five years.