Goodbye Solar Panels: This Tiny Wind Turbine Is Perfect For Mobile Power

If you've ever gone off grid before — maybe for a camping trip or while living the van life — then you already know how important mobile power is. Of course, you'd need a way to charge your phone or run your fridge. Cheap USB gadgets like power banks would work for your small electronics, but most of the time, solar panels are the go-to choice. They're portable, easy to set up, and the most widely available option. But you'd be surprised to know that there's an arguably better alternative to solar panels for mobile power, and it uses renewable energy too.

Developed by Aurea Technologies based in Nova Scotia, Canada, Shine 2.0 is a portable turbine generator that runs on wind power. It's designed to work no matter the weather condition and time of day. As long as sufficient wind is blowing, it continues to produce output. This is a stark difference from solar panels, which generate less on cloudy or rainy days and completely stop production at night. Unlike most solar panels, this portable wind turbine even comes complete with an internal battery for convenience.

Shine 2.0 isn't Aurea Technologies' first venture into the wind turbine market, though. It also released the original Shine in 2021 as a Kickstarter project. This time around, Shine 2.0 has been upgraded with new features, including enhanced power output, a different charging port, and expanded device compatibility. At the moment, Shine 2.0 is available for pre-order on Indiegogo and is set to be shipped out to its backers starting in April 2026. But until then, here's what you can expect from this nifty portable wind turbine generator.