The 5 Most Reliable HDMI Splitters In 2026
When hooking up a source device to a single display, you only need to run one HDMI cable. That's why, for most people, HDMI splitters are unnecessary, as the typical use case involves just one input and output device. But there may come a time when you want to send one video signal to multiple output devices, like sharing a presentation from your laptop to multiple TVs in a conference room.
Like with any other tech gadget, there are various factors to consider when shopping for an HDMI splitter. You should, of course, check features like the video resolution to ensure the HDMI splitter doesn't degrade your TV's picture quality. You should also consider the number of outputs, resolution, refresh rate, and audio format. But while all these features are important when buying an HDMI splitter, signal reliability should also top your priority list, and this isn't something you can determine by just reading the spec sheet.
That's why we've scoured the web to find the best HDMI splitters that previous buyers praise as reliable signal transmitters. These HDMI splitters have also earned excellent reviews, so whichever one you buy — depending on your specific needs, like the number of output devices — it should serve you well. If you'd like more details about our selection process, you can find a methodology section at the end of this article.
Orei UltraHD 4K HDMI splitter
Orei's HDMI splitter is a great buy, as it's not only feature-rich but has earned a solid 4.4-out-of-5 rating on Amazon from over 5,200 reviews. As of this writing, 85% of buyers give it at least 4 stars. It supports up to 4K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide selection of audio formats, including DTS-HD and Dolby AC-3 (aka Dolby Digital). This model also supports various High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, which should ensure output devices can display lifelike and more vibrant HDR content if the whole chain supports it.
Orei's HDMI splitter uses HDMI 2.0 and is compliant with the High Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) 2.2 standard. This allows you to display any content that might have HDCP protection, especially content from streaming services and 4K Blu-ray players. Although a standard HDMI cable can reliably send signals up to 50 feet, this splitter works best with cable lengths of up to 30 feet. Multiple users praise this splitter for its stable signal, and some also comment on its reliability. However, one gripe some buyers have with this splitter is its bright indicator lights.
If you want to get this HDMI splitter, you can find it in different configurations depending on your needs. The cheapest model is a 1x2, which supports up to two output displays, but you can also get a 1x4, 1x8, or 1x16. You can buy the Orei UltraHD HDMI Splitter from Amazon starting at $22.99 for the 1x2 model.
Avedio Links HDMI Splitter
The Avedio HDMI splitter is the best-selling product in Amazon's Satellite TV Splitters category. This splitter supports two output devices, though some variants support up to four. This specific model uses HDMI 2.1 and, as such, can deliver 8K signals at 60Hz. Even if you don't have 8K output devices, you'll be glad to know that it supports 4K at higher 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rates on top of 60Hz and 1080p at either 120Hz or 240Hz.
To achieve a stable 8K signal, however, the cable length shouldn't exceed 9.8 feet, and for a 4K signal at 120Hz or 144Hz, your HDMI cable can be a maximum of 16.4 feet long. Of course, you'll need 4K or 8K HDMI cables to transmit 4K or 8K signals, respectively. Avedio's splitter supports two gaming-focused features, such as a variable refresh rate for reduced screen tearing and Auto Low Latency Mode for a lag-free experience. To ensure you can watch HDR content on output devices, it supports the Dolby Vision HDR format, and for audio, it has Dolby Atmos support.
Even more importantly, this splitter supports HDCP 2.3, so it can display HDCP-protected content without any issues. The Avedio links 8K HDMI Splitter currently has a 4.1-out-of-5 rating on Amazon from over 36,500 reviews. Users say the splitter is reliable and works great. However, some have expressed concerns about its durability. The Avedio links 8K HDMI Splitter is available to buy on Amazon for $53.99, but if you need something cheaper, you can get variants that output up to 4K at 60Hz or 4K at 30Hz.
MT-ViKI HDMI Splitter
This MT-ViKI HDMI splitter can display your video signal from one input device to four output devices at the same time. It only supports up to 4K at 30Hz and several audio formats. To ensure you don't run into "no signal" errors when you attempt to watch HDCP-protected content, it's also HDCP 1.4 compliant. However, that means that if your output device supports HDCP 2.2, you'll run into errors if you try watching this content.
With this splitter, you can send signals without issues using a 60-foot HDMI cable from the splitter to the output device. Currently, this gadget has a 4.4-out-of-5 rating on Amazon from over 4,400 reviewers. Several Amazon reviewers vouch for the MT-ViKI HDMI Splitter, saying it works great, meaning it sends a stable signal to connected output devices.
Two Amazon reviewers also spoke highly of this splitter, recommending it as a buy if you're looking for something reliable, while another reviewer wrote that they've used it for "many months," and it's been "working fine." However, some say they have to unplug it first and then plug it in again to get it to work in certain cases. The MT-ViKI HDMI Splitter is available to purchase from Amazon for $19.99. The one we've linked is a 1x4, but there's also a 1x2 variant for folks with only two output devices.
Enbuer HDMI Splitter
The Enbuer HDMI splitter is another great option if you're looking for a reliable product. This splitter comes in a 1x4 configuration, so you can use it to split an HDMI signal and display it on four different output devices at the same time. Video quality is limited to 4K at 30Hz, although the splitter is also capable of producing 4K signals at 60Hz in the YCbCr color format. If you're looking to use this for gaming, however, you'll be disappointed, as it doesn't support the gaming chops available on some HDMI splitters (such as variable refresh rate, which plays a key role in reducing screen tearing).
On the other hand, it also supports multiple audio formats, such as DTS, DTS-HD, and Dolby AC-3. This splitter is HDCP compliant and, according to user reviews, is a reliable product that doesn't disappoint. Overall, it currently has a 4.3-out-of-5 rating from over 3,100 Amazon reviews. Many reviewers say it works great, and one user even wrote that it's been a "reliable resource for many different things" in the small church where they use it.
The only downside is that some users have expressed concern over the splitter's lack of durability, with some reporting that it died after only a few months of use. If you're interested in the Enbuer HDMI Splitter, you can purchase it from Amazon for $21.99.
Warrky HDMI Splitter 4K
The Warrky HDMI Splitter 4K is yet another highly rated product that users praise. It boasts a solid 4.4-out-of-5 rating from over 2,000 Amazon reviews. However, it only supports two output displays. Its maximum video resolution is 4K at 60Hz, which should be more than enough for most people. For 1440p, the refresh rate bumps up to 144Hz, and for 1080p signals, it supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate. This splitter is ideal for sending a signal over a long HDMI cable, as it works with cables up to 66 feet long.
Like most splitters on this list, this Warrky model supports several audio formats and is HDCP compliant. However, it's only HDCP 1.4 compliant, which means it won't work with HDCP 2.2. The brand also thought about build quality with this splitter, and it has a gold-plated male connector and output ports. Unlike most splitters, this one comes with a 3.3-foot nylon-braided cable on one end, so if you don't have any cables lurking in your drawers, you only need to purchase HDMI cables to connect your two output devices.
Multiple users say it works as expected and has met their needs. Some users, however, have reported that when the input device goes into sleep mode, you may have to unplug the power and plug it in again for it to work, which can be annoying. The Warrky HDMI Splitter is available on Amazon for $23.99.
How we selected these products
To select these products, we leaned heavily on Amazon user reviews. We first searched for highly rated HDMI splitters, meaning they have an average rating of at least 4.1 out of 5 stars from a minimum of 2,000 reviews. Furthermore, we also looked at user comments on the pros and cons of each HDMI splitter to find those that buyers consider reliable.
While digging through product specifications, we also prioritized products that were feature-packed, with HDCP compliance, at least 4K video support, support for multiple audio formats, and any nice-to-haves, such as HDR and variable refresh rate support. However, the way we've listed these products doesn't say the first is better than the fifth option — we're presenting them in a random order.