Can An HDMI Splitter Hurt Your TV's Picture Quality?

Whether you're looking to share a Netflix stream to multiple screens or need to get a presentation on every TV in the conference room, an HDMI splitter is one of the best tools for the job. Using one is as simple as connecting your source device — be it a laptop, streaming device, or game console — to the splitter's input, and then connecting the splitter's outputs to each display you want to use.

The average splitter is designed to duplicate the image produced by your host component without compromising picture or sound quality. That said, variables like the length of an HDMI cable, as well as the types of displays you're connecting your splitter to, may cause the occasional handshake issue or other audio-video malady.

Generally speaking, HDMI technology works best when cable lengths are kept at 25 feet or shorter. There isn't a hard rule that longer wires won't make the grade, but the AV signal carried by an HDMI cable is far more prone to degradation and interference over longer distances. Fortunately, active HDMI splitters aren't too difficult to find and provide signal amplification. This helps to maintain signal strength and quality when using longer HDMI cables.

You'll also want to be mindful of which HDMI port you're plugging the splitter's output cables into. If you're attempting to split the AV signal from a game console like the PlayStation 5, plugging an HDMI cable into one of a TV's non-HDMI 2.1 ports may disable features like Variable Refresh Rate and Automatic Low Latency Mode, which could result in laggy gameplay.