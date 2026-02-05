Ryan Reynolds' Biggest Movie Hit With Critics Is On Netflix, And It Deserves More Attention

Modern audiences may best know Ryan Reynolds for his star performance in Marvel's "Deadpool" films. Others may be fans of the actor from his "Van Wilder" and "Just Friends" days. But beyond his superhero garb and comedic chops, Ryan Reynolds has also acted in several independent films that critics have adored. One of these lesser-known movies is actually on Netflix right now, and we recommend streaming it before it rotates out of the library. It's a 2015 film called "Mississippi Grind" that co-stars Reynolds and Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn.

Co-written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the story follows Gerry (Mendelsohn) and Curtis (Reynolds), two gamblers with a penchant for taking gambling too far. It turns out Gerry owes money to a loan shark (Alfre Woodard) and is running out of time. After forging a friendship with Curtis, Gerry convinces his brand-new pal to join him on a road trip to New Orleans to participate in a high-stakes poker match. Curtis agrees, and the rest is cinematic history. There are hundreds of films on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% approval rating or higher that you can watch on Netflix, and "Mississippi Grind" only misses the lineup by four percentage points.