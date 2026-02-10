Not TCL, Not Amazon Fire TV: This Is The Best Cheap TV, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Saving money on a television doesn't mean you will be left with a poor-quality product that doesn't last long. There is one budget-friendly TV that still works well and has a good enough picture quality to justify the price. According to expert tests from RTINGS, the best cheap TV is the Hisense QD6QF, which Amazon sells for $270

There are several reasons why Hisense TVs are so cheap, including a strategic business model targeted specifically at budget shoppers. Even though the company's TVs may not present the vibrant colors and high refresh rate you get from other brands, they still come with smart capabilities and 4K resolution to accomplish all you want from a standard TV.

When comparing Hisense to other major TV models with the same 43-inch screen size, the savings become clear. An Amazon Fire TV costs $330, a Samsung Class QLED costs $548, and an LG C2 Series OLED TV costs a whopping $800. Of course, these higher prices come with clearer screens and other features to justify the hundreds of dollars more that you are paying, but if you are looking for a simple and reliable TV, Hisense is a solid choice.