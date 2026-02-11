Back To The Future's Original Time Machine Was Far More Ridiculous

Even with plenty of new sci-fi movies coming in 2026, there are some films that we just can't stop rewatching. Take Robert Zemeckis' "Back to the Future" — it's as much a cult classic as it is an enduring cultural phenomenon. Starring Michael J. Fox, the 1985 film perfectly pairs its sci-fi premise with '80s charm, humor, and drama. While it's obviously not the most scientifically accurate sci-fi film out there, it's a joy to watch from start to finish. But even if you've seen the entire trilogy multiple times, you might not be familiar with all the backstory behind the films.

Before Michael J. Fox was cast as Marty McFly, several actors auditioned for the role, including Jon Cryer of "Two and a Half Men" fame. A few years back, Cryer took to X and revealed that the script he read during his audition had some significant differences from the film's final version.

One of the wilder revelations was that the climactic scene where Marty manages to travel back to the future thanks to a lightning bolt hitting a clock tower wasn't part of the initial script. Rather, the original plot had Marty traveling from the 1950s to the 1980s by harnessing the power of an atomic bomb to activate a time-travel laser that was attached to a refrigerator, which itself was attached to a truck. In order to shield himself from the radiation, Marty hid inside the lead-lined refrigerator for protection.

"He climbs in," Cryer wrote, "closes the door behind him, the bomb goes off, the time machine activates," and he goes back to the future.