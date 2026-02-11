Game Of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Produced A Western Thriller Series You Need To Watch

Fans of "Game of Thrones" collectively groan every time they hear about George R. R. Martin getting involved in some other project instead of finishing "The Winds of Winter." Some fans even made the extreme decision to finish "A Song of Ice and Fire" using ChatGPT. Despite the audience's exasperation, though, many of Martin's other works end up being creative triumphs in their own right. Amidst the hype for "House of the Dragons," you might have overlooked 2022's "Dark Winds," a Western thriller TV series co-produced by George R. R. Martin.

"Dark Winds" follows Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, two Navajo police officers investigating complex crimes around the Four Corners region of the American Southwest during the 1970s. Along the way, the story explores themes of cultural tension, spiritual beliefs, and forced assimilation that become interwoven with the overarching criminal drama.

George R. R. Martin is credited as an executive producer of "Dark Winds" alongside the late Robert Redford. While Martin is heralded as one of the great writers of our time, his contribution to the script is limited; According to AMCNetwork, prior to the series premiere, Martin himself stated, "We are bringing in as many Navajo and other Native Americans as possible, as writers, directors, cast, and crew, to capture all the magic and mystery and wonder of the Land of Enchantment." The "Dark Winds" series is ongoing, so consider catching up before the fourth season premieres February 15 on AMC and AMC+.