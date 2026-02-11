Game Of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Produced A Western Thriller Series You Need To Watch
Fans of "Game of Thrones" collectively groan every time they hear about George R. R. Martin getting involved in some other project instead of finishing "The Winds of Winter." Some fans even made the extreme decision to finish "A Song of Ice and Fire" using ChatGPT. Despite the audience's exasperation, though, many of Martin's other works end up being creative triumphs in their own right. Amidst the hype for "House of the Dragons," you might have overlooked 2022's "Dark Winds," a Western thriller TV series co-produced by George R. R. Martin.
"Dark Winds" follows Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, two Navajo police officers investigating complex crimes around the Four Corners region of the American Southwest during the 1970s. Along the way, the story explores themes of cultural tension, spiritual beliefs, and forced assimilation that become interwoven with the overarching criminal drama.
George R. R. Martin is credited as an executive producer of "Dark Winds" alongside the late Robert Redford. While Martin is heralded as one of the great writers of our time, his contribution to the script is limited; According to AMCNetwork, prior to the series premiere, Martin himself stated, "We are bringing in as many Navajo and other Native Americans as possible, as writers, directors, cast, and crew, to capture all the magic and mystery and wonder of the Land of Enchantment." The "Dark Winds" series is ongoing, so consider catching up before the fourth season premieres February 15 on AMC and AMC+.
Adapting the iconic Western suspense novels
AMC's "Dark Winds" is an adaptation of author Tony Hillerman's suspenseful crime novels, following the characters of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, who also appear in the modern TV show. George R. R. Martin specifically cited the 1978 novel "Listening Woman" as a primary source material for "Dark Winds." Hillerman wrote 18 novels featuring Leaphorn and Chee prior to his passing in 2008, giving the show a wealth of writing from which to draw plotlines and characterization.
In "Dark Winds," Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee are portrayed by actors Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. They are frequently joined by the character Bernadette Manuelito, played by Jessica Matten, a fellow Navajo tribal police officer who appeared much later in Hillerman's original novels. Much of the show's cast and crew is made up of people of Native American descent, emphasizing the adaptation's emphasis on being authentic and reverent to the culture portrayed in Tony Hillerman's works.
Another executive producer of the show, Robert Redford, was a noted activist of Native American civil rights and a longtime fan of Hillerman's novels. Redford can be seen making a cameo alongside George R. R. Martin in the season three premiere episode of "Dark Winds," making it his final on-screen role prior to his passing in September 2025.
AMC's flagship noir thriller series continues
AMC released the "Dark Winds" season 4 trailer on January 15, 2026, revealing a release date of February 15 for the next chapter of the network's flagship noir thriller series. The trailer hints at the pursuit of a trained killer, an "unfinished job," and the ongoing blend of tribal spirituality and law enforcement that makes the story so unique. "Dark Winds" joins AMC's lineup of exciting 2026 shows like "Gangs of London" and "The Audacity," proving that AMC+ can be a better value than Netflix.
With the involvement of George R. R. Martin, it's only natural to recall negative comments about the final season of "Game of Thrones" from the show's actors. Unlike "Game of Thrones," though, "Dark Winds" is adapted from a source material that includes completed stories and novels that are still legendary after nearly 50 years. It's a fictionalized yet compelling view into an underrepresented culture, making it absolutely worth the watch.