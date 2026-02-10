California Has A New EV Incentive Program - But There's A Catch

You likely know by now, but the federal EV tax credit has been dead for some time, and even before that the list of qualifying EVs was narrowed significantly. The good news is that electric and hybrid vehicles are getting cheaper, with the prices of raw materials coming down and more sophisticated manufacturing processes available. But that doesn't change the fact that those extra incentives and credits really sweetened the deal. California evidently wants to create new incentives to keep buyer momentum going and has proposed a $200 million program to entice more people to drive green.

Not all of the details are available just yet, but California's Governor Gavin Newsom proposed the bill that not only introduces state funds for EV purchases but also encourages manufacturers to match state contributions. Incentives will be available at the point of sale to reduce costs for buyers, hopefully, giving a meaningful financial benefit sooner rather than later. While all of this sounds great, there is one big catch.

The incentives are for first-time EV buyers only. If you already own an electric vehicle, you don't qualify. The idea there is that it will push new buyers to upgrade to an EV and eco-friendly alternative over gas the next time they need a new vehicle.