Denzel Washington's Final Movie Collaboration With A Legendary Action Director Is On Hulu

Even in Hollywood, directors can have a favorite coworker. Director Tim Burton has Johnny Depp, Martin Scorsese has Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, and "Top Gun" director Tony Scott had none other than Denzel Washington. The two-time Academy Award winner worked with Scott on a number of films, and one of them is worth viewing if you're into high-stakes action movies featuring speeding vehicles.

Available now on streaming, Tony Scott's "Unstoppable" takes influence from a real-life event as it follows the story of a train with a destiny toward calamity. If you think it sounds like the 1994 Keanu Reeves movie "Speed," don't worry, you're not alone. Along with receiving some rather positive critics and audience reviews, it's also the last project between Scott and Washington before the director's untimely passing.

Washington reflected on his time with Scott in a 2024 interview for Yahoo UK, stating, "He'll always have a special place in my heart as a human being, and I just get sad when I think about him and the energy that he had and the trust that he had in me." Even if Washington allegedly turned down a massive role in a "Fantastic Four" movie, his work with Scott is sure to satiate the appetite for fans of action flicks, including the five films that helped secure Scott's legacy as a director — alongside "Top Gun," of course.