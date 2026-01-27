The Denzel Washington Revenge Movie You Didn't Know Was A Remake
Although Tony Scott's stone-cold banger, "Man on Fire," didn't win over the critics in the mid-aughts, it deservedly became a cult classic actioner among viewers over the years. Starring Denzel Washington as John Creasy — a bodyguard and former CIA officer who goes to Mexico and takes a job to protect a rich businessman's daughter — Scott's flick (based on A.J. Quinnell's novel of the same name) was a stylish, brutal, and unflinching bit of revenge fare that maximized its R rating with a refreshing boldness. Besides Washington, "Man on Fire" boasted a terrific cast that included Mickey Rourke, Christopher Walken, Dakota Fanning, Radha Mitchell, and Giancarlo Giannini, among others.
What many might not know, however, is that the feature is actually a remake of Elie Chouraqui's 1987 film of the same name. Don't beat yourself up too much about that gap in your knowledge, though, since the original was apparently a pretty lukewarm and forgettable affair based on its reception at the time (and since).
In the original, Creasy was portrayed by cinema veteran Scott Glenn in his 40s, and his brooding, PTSD-ridden protagonist was taking the bodyguard job in Italy instead of Mexico. In addition to Glenn, the movie featured such accomplished actors as Joe Pesci, Danny Aiello, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Shenar, and Brooke Adams. The most interesting trivia linking the two films, however, is that Glenn and Washington actually worked together in Antoine Fuqua's crime classic, "Training Day," three years before the latter got the opportunity to revive the former's protagonist in the 2004 version.
After two decades, Man on Fire returns for another round
In the last 10 years, Hollywood has certainly been on a roll in remaking a lot of movies, such as "West Side Story," "Wolf Man," or more recently, "The Running Man" with Glen Powell. These efforts have produced widely varying results. So it hardly comes as a surprise that "Man on Fire" will also get a third chance to shine — although this time only on the small screen. Announced nearly three years ago, the third remake will come to Netflix as a 7-episode series sometime in 2026. There's no official release date just yet, but we already know that the protagonist, John Creasy, will be portrayed by "Candyman" and "Watchmen" actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
This time around, "Man on Fire" will take place in Brazil, where Creasy's ex-Special Forces soldier takes on the job of protecting a young girl while trying to reckon with his personal struggles. According to Netflix, the adaptation's cast will also include Alice Braga, Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, and Scoot McNairy. One thing's for sure, though: The show will have to bring its absolute A-game and then some to live up to Tony Scott's cult classic.