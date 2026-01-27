The Denzel Washington Revenge Movie You Didn't Know Was A Remake

Although Tony Scott's stone-cold banger, "Man on Fire," didn't win over the critics in the mid-aughts, it deservedly became a cult classic actioner among viewers over the years. Starring Denzel Washington as John Creasy — a bodyguard and former CIA officer who goes to Mexico and takes a job to protect a rich businessman's daughter — Scott's flick (based on A.J. Quinnell's novel of the same name) was a stylish, brutal, and unflinching bit of revenge fare that maximized its R rating with a refreshing boldness. Besides Washington, "Man on Fire" boasted a terrific cast that included Mickey Rourke, Christopher Walken, Dakota Fanning, Radha Mitchell, and Giancarlo Giannini, among others.

What many might not know, however, is that the feature is actually a remake of Elie Chouraqui's 1987 film of the same name. Don't beat yourself up too much about that gap in your knowledge, though, since the original was apparently a pretty lukewarm and forgettable affair based on its reception at the time (and since).

In the original, Creasy was portrayed by cinema veteran Scott Glenn in his 40s, and his brooding, PTSD-ridden protagonist was taking the bodyguard job in Italy instead of Mexico. In addition to Glenn, the movie featured such accomplished actors as Joe Pesci, Danny Aiello, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Shenar, and Brooke Adams. The most interesting trivia linking the two films, however, is that Glenn and Washington actually worked together in Antoine Fuqua's crime classic, "Training Day," three years before the latter got the opportunity to revive the former's protagonist in the 2004 version.