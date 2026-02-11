This Is The Best Antivirus For Windows, According To Consumer Reports

With the ever-growing threat of malware, ransomware, and phishing scams, a solid security app is essential for any Windows PC, even for savvy internet users. While Windows 11 comes with built-in Microsoft Defender Antivirus protection, it's not a foolproof solution, lacks features, and often ranks low when compared to the best third-party security software. Fortunately, there is no dearth of antivirus and security software, with everyone claiming to be the best at catching viruses before they infect your PC.

However, not all security software is worth installing, with options from the likes of McAfee to Norton often being apps you should never install on your Windows 11 PC because they can become a bottleneck for your PC's performance. But if you want a single recommendation, Avira Free Security Suite and Avira Antivirus Pro top the Consumer Reports (CR) rankings for best free antivirus and the best paid antivirus for Windows.

CR is an independent, trusted, and impartial source for ratings and reviews of products and services in the U.S. Avira also ranked high in the "Real-World Protection Test (July-October 2025)" of AV-Comparatives, protecting against 99.5% of the threats. AV-Comparatives is an internationally recognized research institute that tests and rates antivirus software. Here's what the free and paid versions of the Avira security software offer and how you can get them.