This Is The Best Antivirus For Windows, According To Consumer Reports
With the ever-growing threat of malware, ransomware, and phishing scams, a solid security app is essential for any Windows PC, even for savvy internet users. While Windows 11 comes with built-in Microsoft Defender Antivirus protection, it's not a foolproof solution, lacks features, and often ranks low when compared to the best third-party security software. Fortunately, there is no dearth of antivirus and security software, with everyone claiming to be the best at catching viruses before they infect your PC.
However, not all security software is worth installing, with options from the likes of McAfee to Norton often being apps you should never install on your Windows 11 PC because they can become a bottleneck for your PC's performance. But if you want a single recommendation, Avira Free Security Suite and Avira Antivirus Pro top the Consumer Reports (CR) rankings for best free antivirus and the best paid antivirus for Windows.
CR is an independent, trusted, and impartial source for ratings and reviews of products and services in the U.S. Avira also ranked high in the "Real-World Protection Test (July-October 2025)" of AV-Comparatives, protecting against 99.5% of the threats. AV-Comparatives is an internationally recognized research institute that tests and rates antivirus software. Here's what the free and paid versions of the Avira security software offer and how you can get them.
What can Avira security software do for you?
Avira Free Security is the company's zero-cost antivirus solution and can protect your PC from malware and phishing. It comes with an on-demand virus scanner and a real-time threat monitor to guard you against any malicious files hiding on your computer. It also has a software updater function, which tells you when updates are available for different apps and drivers so that your system is always up-to-date with the latest fixes. Additionally, you can use the supplied browser extensions to block malicious downloads, ads, and even tracking in your favorite web browser. However, any internet traffic outside of the browser with the Avira extension won't be monitored. Other features include a VPN with 500MB of free bandwidth, a password manager, and a Windows tune-up tool. You can download for free from the Avira website or Microsoft Store.
The Pro version is a leaner and more antivirus-focused version that costs $65 annually; however, you can typically score a discount for the first year. It includes all the antivirus capabilities of the free version but also adds native support to block threats entering your internet traffic, including emails, as well as enhanced ransomware protection. You also get access to premium customer support via a toll-free number and email, and freedom from constant nudges to upgrade to a paid version of Avira.
However, it lacks a software updater, a password manager, and a Windows tuner. It's also available via the Avira website. If you're on a tight budget and don't mind dealing with frequent upselling, the free version is a good option. However, if you can shell out for the Pro version, you will get complete protection against both the already present threats and anything coming from the web.