Do You Still Need Antivirus Software? Here's What Experts Say
Antivirus software is simply essential, but if you've upgraded to Windows 11, the built-in security suite might be good enough on its own. Microsoft Defender Antivirus is included for free as part of Windows Security on the Windows 11 operating system. Its basic features do a lot of heavy lifting without requiring you to buy premium protection or purchase an entirely separate antivirus software.
Professional testing has shown that Microsoft Defender has a nearly 100% real-time protection rate against malware, making it fully competitive with paid products. Considering that Windows Security also provides other "smart security features" such as SmartScreen and app control, all completely free for Windows 11 users, it's easy to see that the built-in solution is sufficient for most people. However, businesses and individuals with control of sensitive data should still consider additional security. The expert consensus suggests that Windows Security will adequately protect your personal computer, while you likely still need specialized antivirus software for work.
Is Microsoft Defender really good enough on its own?
It is becoming more and more common to find testimony from users stating that they haven't relied on a third-party antivirus software in years. Using Windows Security to protect your computer, and certain security-focused browser extensions to protect your online activity, is usually enough to keep threats at bay. The key is to carefully avoid installing pirated software or granting permission to untrustworthy apps.
The other piece of the puzzle is keeping your antivirus software up-to-date. Cybercriminals are constantly changing and advancing their tactics, and that's why Microsoft Defender receives multiple security intelligence updates per day. If you fall behind on downloading updates, the number of vulnerabilities starts to add up in short order. It is best to keep your Windows Security settings configured to auto-update.
While Microsoft Defender is excellent at staving off malware, experts explain that it does not provide effective protection against ransomware or phishing schemes. These types of threats typically target businesses and C-suite employees. If you represent the interests of a company or customer, Microsoft Defender might not be good enough on its own. Look for an antivirus software that specifically protects against the types of threats that are likely to target your data.
Which antivirus software should you consider for Windows 11?
Despite the recent improvements to Microsoft Defender, it's understandable if you don't entirely trust Microsoft's proprietary software to fully protect you. After all, Windows 11 is a broken mess that still struggles with design issues and frustrating bugs. These weaknesses can certainly affect the efficacy of Windows Security.
There are a variety of security apps to choose from for your personal use. Expert reviews point to Bitdefender Total Security as one of the best consumer antivirus solutions. Norton 360 has built-in VPN features and great parental control options that make it suitable for covering multiple devices and entire families.
If you're looking for better antivirus software to use at the office, one option is to upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Pro. The Pro version includes advanced security features such as improved malware protection and encryption. As for third-party software, AhnLab V3 Endpoint Security and Avast Ultimate Business Security are among the top expert-recommended antivirus solutions for enterprise use because they excel in terms of protection, performance, and company-wide usability.