Do You Still Need Antivirus Software? Here's What Experts Say

It is becoming more and more common to find testimony from users stating that they haven't relied on a third-party antivirus software in years. Using Windows Security to protect your computer, and certain security-focused browser extensions to protect your online activity, is usually enough to keep threats at bay. The key is to carefully avoid installing pirated software or granting permission to untrustworthy apps.

The other piece of the puzzle is keeping your antivirus software up-to-date. Cybercriminals are constantly changing and advancing their tactics, and that's why Microsoft Defender receives multiple security intelligence updates per day. If you fall behind on downloading updates, the number of vulnerabilities starts to add up in short order. It is best to keep your Windows Security settings configured to auto-update.

While Microsoft Defender is excellent at staving off malware, experts explain that it does not provide effective protection against ransomware or phishing schemes. These types of threats typically target businesses and C-suite employees. If you represent the interests of a company or customer, Microsoft Defender might not be good enough on its own. Look for an antivirus software that specifically protects against the types of threats that are likely to target your data.