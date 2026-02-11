Ditch Unreliable Modern Weather Apps For A Retro Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You wake up in the morning and check with your weather app, which tells you that there is no snow today. You expect an easy commute. Ten minutes on the road, however, the flakes start to fall. The problem with modern weather apps is the reliance on algorithms with no real-time human oversight, which sometimes leads to inaccurate weather predictions. All apps can be susceptible to this, even if they have some of the best weather service features.

While you can tune into your local station to get a meteorologist's opinion, there is one piece of tech that doesn't require turning on the TV or going to the weather app on your smartphone. That is a Galileo thermometer. This retro thermometer, invented by astronomer Galileo Galilei, is great for showing local temperature in your area as well as predicting changes. These are available to buy at online retailers or in some physical stores.

Aside from offering an alternative to local weather prediction, Galileo thermometers are quite pretty to have on display and offer a nice, screen-free solution. Since staring at our phones too much can become addicting and lead to high levels of anxiety and depression, this is a way to remove yourself from constantly looking at your phone.