What The Symbols & Check Marks Next To Android Text Messages Really Mean

As a long-time staple on Pixel phones that recently took over for Samsung Messages in the U.S., Google Messages is the closest thing we have to a default texting app on Android. It has built-in RCS support and tons of helpful features, like AI-powered scam detection and the ability to "unsend" messages, so it's easy to see why the app has so much momentum lately.

Along with richer messaging features, Google Messages now includes more visual status indicators, such as a blue dot next to contact cards. You'll recognize some of these symbols if you use platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Facebook Messenger, but Google's app doesn't always spell out what they mean.

Google Messages uses four symbols or check marks to indicate the delivery status of your messages. First, you'll get a timer symbol to show that your message is in the process of being sent, then you'll see a single check mark when it's sent successfully. Similarly, you get double check marks when the message is successfully delivered to the recipient, and finally, color-filled double check marks when the recipient has read the message. However, you won't get the color-filled double check marks if the receiver has turned off read receipts.