5 Cheap Amazon USB Adapters That You Should Always Have At Home

USB-C has become the standard connection type for computers, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Manufacturers have been complying with the standard for several years now, with USB-C ports acting as the centerpiece for connectivity on most modern devices. But that doesn't necessarily mean consumers have caught up, and you may find yourself with older devices that still need to connect to laptops, mobile devices, and even power outlets. USB-A printers, hard drives, mice, keyboards, and other accessories can still have a lot of life left in them, and you never know when you may need to fire up an older, forgotten device that still relies on legacy USB ports.

Fortunately, there are affordable USB adapters available with all kinds of connectivity options. Keeping a small collection of adapters in a utility cabinet or electronics drawer will see you perfectly prepared when incompatible ports would otherwise prevent you from getting the job done. Amazon has a wide range of cheap USB adapters available in its inventory. Setting a maximum budget of $15 per adapter, we've tracked down what we feel are the most convenient and budget-friendly USB adapters to keep on hand. Among them you'll find options for TV and entertainment purposes, as well as for general device connectivity and charging purposes.