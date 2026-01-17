5 Cool Gadgets That Use Your Phone's USB Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The humble USB port situated on the bottom of our smartphones has been a true workhorse. These different USB ports – from the much-maligned and often hated Micro USB to the much more versatile and well-loved USB-C — are the unsung heroes that allow us to easily keep our devices powered. They provide us the ability to transfer data between devices, and allow for a ton of peripherals to be used thanks to the capabilities USB affords. With USB-C now being the standard across smartphones, the sky is the limit on what can be done.

With USB-C having so much flexibility, it's no wonder that there now exist a ton of gadgets and accessories that use the standard to give your smartphone a little boost, add a little fun, and even return some functionality that many modern smartphones have lost. These might not be the weirdest USB phone gadgets to exist out there, but they are all cool in their own right. They all come with high user reviews, so you'll be safe knowing that not only are these gadgets neat, they are also worth your money.