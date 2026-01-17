5 Cool Gadgets That Use Your Phone's USB Port
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The humble USB port situated on the bottom of our smartphones has been a true workhorse. These different USB ports – from the much-maligned and often hated Micro USB to the much more versatile and well-loved USB-C — are the unsung heroes that allow us to easily keep our devices powered. They provide us the ability to transfer data between devices, and allow for a ton of peripherals to be used thanks to the capabilities USB affords. With USB-C now being the standard across smartphones, the sky is the limit on what can be done.
With USB-C having so much flexibility, it's no wonder that there now exist a ton of gadgets and accessories that use the standard to give your smartphone a little boost, add a little fun, and even return some functionality that many modern smartphones have lost. These might not be the weirdest USB phone gadgets to exist out there, but they are all cool in their own right. They all come with high user reviews, so you'll be safe knowing that not only are these gadgets neat, they are also worth your money.
Anker MagGo USB-C Adapter
Smartphones today come with a lot of storage when compared to those of only a couple of years ago. While this is fantastic for consumers, as storage capacity increases, so do the apps and games that we download to our devices. Many smartphones today, like those from Apple and Samsung, don't allow you to use a dedicated storage card to backup and save content for a number of reasons, but users still tend to want the convenience that these ports provide. If you don't want to worry about filling up your smartphone's storage on your next big trip, the 4.5-star Anker MagGo USB-C Adapter just might be for you.
Featuring SD and TF 4.0 ports that support high-speed data transfer of up to 312 megabytes per second, allowing for real-time capture of 4K60 ProRes iPhone videos right to a compatible card. This little device magnetically attaches to the back of your smartphone through MagSafe technology, making it always available to you. And since it includes a charge port, you can comfortably charge your device while transferring data. If you capture a lot of content, are a professional who uses their smartphone for video work, or just want the peace of mind of added storage, the $24.99 Anker MagGo might be your perfect travel companion.
Puremic Singing Microphone
Mobile-based content creation is bigger than ever. Whether that be for podcasts, YouTube videos, Instagram, or TikTok live streaming, gaming, or even karaoke, the need for a good mic and system is becoming a necessity. Puremic has you covered on that front with the $55.99, 4.1-star Puremic Singing Microphone. The microphone features a cardioid polar pattern, providing better recording quality than a smartphone's built-in microphone. The cool feature comes from allowing you to plug in the included headphones directly into the microphone in order to monitor your sound in real-time, something essential if you are doing any live singing or podcast recording.
The mic itself comes with a number of features, including mute functions for streaming, filter effects for better audio, and even the ability to use a voice changer for fun. The wired USB-C receiver allows this microphone to be compatible with most major phones and allows for monitoring of audio through the mic itself, even coming with a lightning cable adapter for older iPhone models. If most of the content that you create is primarily done through your smartphone, the Puremic Singing Microphone should probably be in your mobile creators' toolkit. Just make sure to follow the instructions, as with so many parts, setup might be a little confusing for some users.
Growalleter 2-in-1 Invisible Stand Charging Cable
Everyone has a cable that they use for charging their smartphones. Some of these cables are incredibly cheap and can be found for only a couple of dollars at retailers like Walmart and DollarTree, while others are incredibly expensive and can retail for upwards of hundreds of dollars. Whatever their specifications and added features, all of these cables can charge your device, albeit at varying levels of speed and quality. But what if your USB-C cable could do more for you by being a little more practical? The 4.0-star, $15.86 2-in-1 Invisible Stand Charging Cable from Growalleter does just that by also being its own stand for your smartphone or tablet.
Supporting 240W fast Power Delivery charging, you can quickly charge your device while taking advantage of the built-in stand that allows for both vertical and horizontal operation with adjustable tilt. The braided flat cable also features a 90-degree angled connector that makes holding your device while charging or plugged in for long gaming sessions more comfortable, while also removing strain on your smartphone's charging port. If you are fairly careful with your cables, this is a solid choice, but with the built-in legs being so small, there's always the chance you accidentally snap one in your bag or by pressing down too hard on your phone when standing.
Benfei Audio Jack Adapter
As technology advances, you sometimes see older technology stripped away from new devices. This has never been more clearly displayed than when smartphone manufacturers removed the iconic microphone jack from their devices. While Bluetooth headphones are fantastic, not everyone wants to give up the headphones that they have been using for years. There are some incredible wired headsets that people love, including the Sony Inzone E9. Some of these devices split the difference by including a USB-C to 3.5mm jack adapter, but these come with their own issues, the most notable of which is that they block your charging port.
Benfei realized this when they created the Benfei USB-C to Audio Jack Adapter. This $12.99 adapter has 4.2 stars on Amazon and supports 60W charging while allowing for 3.5mm headphones at the same time. But it's more than a simple pass-through, featuring a 24bit/96-kilohertz DAC Smart Chip for high-definition sound and noise reduction capabilities. A fun feature is that the device becomes its own storage device as it connects to itself for easy carry and plug protection when not in use. If you have a pair of 3.5mm headphones that you love, you'll want to pick this one up. Just be aware that, depending on whether you use a large case for your phone, it might not fit as snugly as you'd like.
Xnmbcre USB-C Mobile Phone Fan
Not every little device that you can plug into your smartphone's USB-C port will change your life. Sometimes, a segment of any market just wants to have a little bit of fun. That looks to be the case with the Type C Mobile Phone Fan from Xnmbcre that turns your phone into a portable fan for those hot days. At $9.99 and with a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it features an impressive 16000 revolutions per minute motor. These fans pack a fair bit of power in a very small form factor that works on just about any phone or device that has a USB-C port.
The fans are also adjustable, featuring a 180-degree rotating function to give you the best angle for airflow. The included blades are made of a soft and flexible TPU plastic, so you won't have to worry about them breaking when in use or when you toss them in your bag. This isn't going to replace a serious portable fan, but it's a fun novelty and could be helpful to dry your face or help set your makeup. And because it comes in a two-pack, you can keep one for yourself and use the other as a fun little gift for a friend or family member.
How we chose these products
Taking a chance on a random gadget you read about online and plugging it into your smartphone can lead to disappointment or other issues. To make sure you'll be issue-free and satisfied with the purchase, we have searched through Amazon to find fun and useful USB gadgets that have a rating higher than four stars and come highly recommended by users. This way, you are safe knowing that you are getting the best product that won't let you down and prevents you from having to deal with the hassle of a return from a product that doesn't live up to expectations.