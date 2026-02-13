The US Military Started Using An AI Chatbot You've Probably Never Heard Of

In a December 2025 video posted on X, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made a bold claim about his department when he declared "The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI." The announcement hailed the rollout of the U.S. military's latest generative AI suite, GenAI.mil, a one-stop-shop for the department's frontier AI tools. At the time of its unveiling, the administration touted the program as reaching 3 million military and civilian personnel, with Hegseth proclaiming "We are pushing all of our chips in on" AI technologies.

The project follows the Trump administration's July 2025 AI Action Plan, the pursuit of which saw the Pentagon hand out as much as $800 million to OpenAI, Google, xAI, and Anthropic to construct "bespoke" AI systems. Google's Gemini was the first frontier AI to be incorporated into the system, while Hegseth announced that xAI's Grok would join the GenAI.mil suite at a January 2026 SpaceX event. The announcement came as Elon Musk faced backlash over Grok's recent "nudification" controversy, in which the LLM generated and distributed a spree of nonconsensual explicit images across the social media platform X.

Thus far, five of the nation's six military branches use the AI portal, with the sole exception being the U.S. Coast Guard. According to the Pentagon, the application has garnered "1.1 million unique users" thus far (via DefenseScoop). Despite the breadth of usage, however, the platform has garnered mixed reviews, with some criticizing the Pentagon's hasty rollout of the platform, while others question its value over previous military AI products like NIPRGPT, CamoGPT, and AskSage. While it may become an essential tool, the early days of GenAi.mil exemplifies wider debates at the bleeding edge of the United States' investment in AI technologies.