Why There Is Simply No Need For A Budget Digital Camera Anymore

You still see some people using point-and-shoot cameras, even though we live in a time when almost everyone carries a capable camera in their pocket or bag: their smartphone. Anyone buying a mid-range or high-end smartphone should not consider spending any money on a budget digital camera. The device, even budget ones, can already produce high-quality photos and videos, thanks to advancements in hardware and software (including AI processing), offering performance on par with the cheaper digital cameras users may own. If you're considering paying over $100 on a budget camera, you should spend that money on a mid-range Android phone, which will help you take better photos and videos.

The more expensive the smartphone, the better its camera capabilities are, as the camera is one of the main selling points for smartphones. Phones like the latest iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10, or Samsung Galaxy S25 feature the best camera hardware and software innovations that Apple, Google, and Samsung can offer. Chinese smartphone vendors offer similarly capable camera hardware and software setups, and some of those companies have partnered with traditional camera makers to optimize photography performance. These phones can offer larger megapixel counts (up to 200MP for some cameras), at least two cameras on the back (if not three or four sensors), improved low-light photography, high-quality video recording, optical image stabilization (OIS), and computational photography software (AI).

Mid-range Android handsets also offer good camera performance, with Google's Pixel A-series being a good example. Even if you go to the lowest end of the spectrum, a cheap new smartphone will make more sense than a budget digital camera.