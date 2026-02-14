Popular Smartwatch Brand Has Users Concerned After Overheating Issues

Smartwatches seem to be everywhere these days. These range from high-end offerings like the Apple Watch and Pixel Watch 4 to a number of cheap smartwatches that punch above their weight and even those designed for kids from companies like myFirst. And while concerns over security and safety risks are common, smartwatch battery issues aren't something many think about like they did with Samsung phones in the past.

This is why reports in February 2026 of a children's smartwatch overheating and causing serious damage to the device is so concerning. Reporting from ABC 4 in Utah indicates that a child's smartwatch from the company Gabb, known for creating smart devices for kids and teens, began to have issues shortly after purchase.

Mother Monique Davis, after seeking assistance from the company and stating that she had contacted Gabb on multiple occasions over the heat the watch generated, claims the company simply shifted her between agents, never offering a replacement unit. The device would eventually burn out, causing major damage to both the front and rear of the unit. Davis' son, who was not wearing the device at the time, only noticed when attempting to call his mother from the smartwatch.