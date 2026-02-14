Popular Smartwatch Brand Has Users Concerned After Overheating Issues
Smartwatches seem to be everywhere these days. These range from high-end offerings like the Apple Watch and Pixel Watch 4 to a number of cheap smartwatches that punch above their weight and even those designed for kids from companies like myFirst. And while concerns over security and safety risks are common, smartwatch battery issues aren't something many think about like they did with Samsung phones in the past.
This is why reports in February 2026 of a children's smartwatch overheating and causing serious damage to the device is so concerning. Reporting from ABC 4 in Utah indicates that a child's smartwatch from the company Gabb, known for creating smart devices for kids and teens, began to have issues shortly after purchase.
Mother Monique Davis, after seeking assistance from the company and stating that she had contacted Gabb on multiple occasions over the heat the watch generated, claims the company simply shifted her between agents, never offering a replacement unit. The device would eventually burn out, causing major damage to both the front and rear of the unit. Davis' son, who was not wearing the device at the time, only noticed when attempting to call his mother from the smartwatch.
Smartwatch overheating is a real concern
After noticing that the watch looked to have burn damage, the family took it outside where they then claim the entire screen cracked. Davis' son told ABC 4 that he wasn't surprised what with all the issues that he and his family were having with the device, further noting that several of his friends also have watches from the company. Davis, citing concerns for other parents, posted the images of the destroyed smartwatch on her social media.
The post quickly gained traction. Gabb reached out to Davis regarding the issue, with the company apologizing via email and stating that they would replace the unit and charger. Davis declined the offer. Meanwhile, there is evidence that the company might have been aware of the issue; threads on the official Gabb discussion board even note the overheating problem as far back as 2024. Several how-to guides online also look to help users who are experiencing overheating issues with their Gabb devices.
Smartwatches overheating are more common than you may think, with many brands like Fitbit even having issues. The U.S. Fire Administration states that any electronics with batteries that begin to feel hot should be immediately removed, unplugged, and placed away from any flammable materials before then contacting the manufacturer.