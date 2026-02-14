Modern Semi Truck Design Actually Comes From NASA Engineering

Next time you see a semi truck on the road, take a moment to appreciate that NASA had a hand in developing its design. In 1973, aerospace engineer Edwin J. Saltzman was biking to work at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center when he came to a realization about the semi trucks of the time. Saltzman noticed that the aerodynamics of passing trucks would push him and his bicycle toward the shoulder of the road before the wake then pulled him back in.

For an engineer who intimately understood aerodynamics, these close calls were a clear indication that the trucks were inefficiently fighting airflow. Saltzman wanted to mitigate the "bow wave" created by semi trucks in motion and help them "glide" down the road instead. This would reduce drag, boost fuel efficiency, and perhaps contribute to cyclist and motorcyclist safety. Luckily, Saltzman had the means to start solving the semi truck aerodynamics problem right there at his lab.

His colleagues were already studying the effects of drag and wind resistance on various aircraft and space shuttles; research that was mostly applicable when designing new semi trucks. The result of the experiments at Dryden was a boat tail trailer. While many trailer manufacturers deemed the boat tail to be impractical for loading and unloading, the research proved that an aerodynamic design could translate to thousands of gallons of fuel savings per year.