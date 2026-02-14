You Should Never Fly A Drone Anywhere Near A Military Base For One Big Reason

Drones are a great way to explore the world from an aerial perspective, especially if you're using built-in high-resolution cameras. You can fly them around and check things out, often on a connected device like a phone. You can even turn a drone into a handheld camera with some neat attachments. They're growing in popularity, too. The number of drones in operation was nearly 3 million in 2024 alone, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Drones are used for research, business, media and entertainment, and even recreation in the form of drone racing.

However, there are some places you shouldn't be flying drones for any reason, such as at or around airports, restricted air zones, or controlled airspace. Chief among those restricted locations is within the vicinity of a military base. Flying a drone nearby is a good way to get arrested and charged for espionage, like one tourist visiting Cape Canaveral found out in July 2025 when he took images of the facility's U.S. Space Force station.

If that's not enough of a reason, you also run the risk of your drone getting shot down. While you may not necessarily pose a threat, there's still a high likelihood that military base operators will take action if you fly a drone near restricted airspace. The Pentagon is purportedly looking to install "low-collateral" kinetic drone interceptors at all U.S. military installations. DefenseScoop reports Brigadier General Matt Ross as saying net launchers and kinetic energy systems to shoot down drones are "necessary to protect homeland facilities." The Pentagon has also bolstered counter-drone actions to allow base commanders to better deal with threats after notable drone incursions at bases all around the world.