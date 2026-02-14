5 Clever DIY Projects For Your Old GameCube

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Nintendo GameCube was one of the most distinctive video game consoles of the 2000s, and it still is today. With its unique cubical shape and compact body, it found many a happy home underneath TVs in living rooms and bedrooms. If you still have your old GameCube, but it's no longer in working condition, you may be able to put it toward some other interesting uses, transforming it into attractive artwork or practical devices.

While it may not have been Nintendo's intent, the GameCube's compact body makes it a great staging point for all manner of clever arts and crafts. With some tinkering, both simple and complex, your old, out-of-order GameCube could find a new home as an organizer on your desk, a mini-fridge by your gaming chair, a light by your bed, and a variety of other ideas. Not only do you get a nifty new gadget or decoration, but you get to see your old GameCube every day again, just like in old times, rather than letting it languish in a closet or basement.