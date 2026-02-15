This Cool New OLED Display Might Be The Future Of TVs

While Kodak used OLED display panels in its digital cameras as far back as 1987, it took nearly another two decades before the first OLED TV graced shelves. For stretchable OLED display tech, Yury Gogotsi, a materials scientist at Drexel University in Philadelphia, one of the researchers behind the breakthrough, says flexible displays could be everywhere. "Flexible displays can be on the sleeve of your jacket. They can be rolled into a tube or folded and put in your pocket," Gogotsi told IEEE Spectrum.

Gogotsi envisions its use in a variety of ways, such as in robotics and wearable devices. We might even see this technology show up in the TV market, with manufacturers releasing models that can actually stretch when you need more screen real estate for binge-watching your favorite movies or TV shows. A TV with a stretchable display might sound inconceivable, but remember, Lenovo launched the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 in 2025, a $3,500 laptop with a rollable display.

The journey from now until we see stretchable OLED devices launch is unclear, as the researchers achieved this breakthrough in early 2026. So it might take years before we actually see a TV with a stretchable OLED display available to buy at your local big box store or online. And that will only be possible if TV manufacturers find the technology impressive enough to consider having it in their products.