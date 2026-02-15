How To Deep Clean Your Android Device The Right Way

People use smartphones everywhere, without necessarily realizing they're exposing the handsets to all sorts of germs and dirt. In addition to collecting dirt while in use, phones can accumulate dust and lint while sitting in purses or pockets. That's why it's important to give our handsets a deep clean regularly, while also ensuring the cleaning process is safe for the device's components. In what follows, we'll tell you everything you need to know to clean your Android phone thoroughly.

Many people may use protective accessories with their Android devices. These should be included in the cleaning process. You won't remove the screen protector from the display, but you will want to take the handset out of the case. Then, you'll want to clean the case separately (skip this step if you don't use one). You may want to start the cleaning procedure with the case. Power off the handset, remove any connected charging cables or headphones, and take it out of the case. Place the handset on a secure surface so it doesn't slip, and clean the case.

Since cases are made of all sorts of materials, the cleaning procedure will vary. You'll want microfiber cloths on hand for the job, one for using cleaning solutions, and one for drying the case at the end. For plastic, you can use soap and warm water or an ammonia-free spray cleaner. Bleach can be used on plastic cases if needed, but not on silicone. On that note, silicone and rubber cases can be cleaned with dish soap and water. Baking soda can come in handy if the silicone case is stained or dirty. Wood and leather cases can be cleaned with wood or leather cleaner, but you should spray the solution on a microfiber cloth, not the case.