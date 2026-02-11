Apple CarPlay Might Be Getting AI Chatbots Soon (But They Won't Replace Siri)

Currently, CarPlay users have to use shortcuts and widgets to access AI chatbots, or directly from their iPhone through their vehicle's stereo. With people using AI more and more, it's been a missed opportunity that Apple still doesn't support a native experience.

Apple is reportedly working to improve its updated Siri by bringing World Knowledge Answers. This would allow the personal assistant to finally be able to summarize information found online, instead of just providing a link or saying it can't perform that task.

Last year, I had the experience of seeing Grok in action on a Tesla vehicle, and the experience was really smooth with xAI's assistant answering to queries regarding the weather, what was going on in the world in real time, and, of course, even telling a couple of jokes. If Apple can improve Siri to provide a similar experience on CarPlay, it's possible that even if people can download ChatGPT, Gemini, and other options, they would still stick with Siri. Bloomberg has also reported that the new Siri will be iOS 27's main priority, which bodes well for users eager for an improved Siri above all else.