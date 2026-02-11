Google Pixel 10a Touts FaceTime Support, But It's Still Not As Convenient As iPhone

Well, it seems Google is up to some more shenanigans with the upcoming arrival of the Pixel 10a, its next budget-friendly Android phone. While our review of the Pixel 10 praised what Google is doing with its smartphones, the company still seems intent on trying to win over as many Apple iPhone users as possible. That's because on the latest store page for the Pixel 10a, Google actually advertises being able to use FaceTime — Apple's exclusive video chatting functionality — with its latest phone.

Now, it's important to note that this isn't the first time that we have seen Google doing something like this. In the past, Reddit users spotted similar claims on the Pixel 10's store page, and the same advertisement bit actually shows up on the main store page for the Pixel lineup. So, what's the big deal? Does the Pixel lineup offer some kind of special deal with Apple that gives users access to FaceTime on Android?

No. It does not. While it might sound like Google is saying that FaceTime is more readily available on Pixel phones, you have to look at the fine print to truly understand what that statement means. Because, instead of the Pixel actually offering any kind of extended support for FaceTime, Google is simply riding the addition of FaceTime links in iOS 15, which allows Apple users to invite both Android and Windows devices to FaceTime calls by creating a call group and then sending the link to the other users.