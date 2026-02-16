5 Cheap Cars Actually Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports

Realistically, cheap or affordable cars are disappearing, at least if you're interested in buying new. There are no new cars listed under $20,000 for 2026, so if you want something cheaper than that, you're going to have to spring for pre-owned options. The other concern when pushing the price as far down as possible is how reliable the options actually are. With manufacturing costs rising and shortages that could raise EV prices even higher, there's always the question about where automakers cut corners to get those prices manageable. Luckily, there are some watchdogs out there that help everyone parse the quality of offerings entering the market, namely Consumer Reports.

The full guide includes 10 vehicles total and is only for subscribers. Here, we're going to focus on the models that are relatively affordable while also offering reliable performance and longevity. If you are shopping, some tips are to broaden your search beyond your local area and to prioritize features you need while eliminating as many "wants" as possible. It's also recommended to hit user forums and experience portals to get a better understanding of what drivers are encountering in the real world. Online reviews are great, but they don't always reveal everything you'll want to know about a particular model or brand. That aside, here are some cars Consumer Reports has flagged as worth the purchase.