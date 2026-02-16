5 Cheap Cars Actually Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports
Realistically, cheap or affordable cars are disappearing, at least if you're interested in buying new. There are no new cars listed under $20,000 for 2026, so if you want something cheaper than that, you're going to have to spring for pre-owned options. The other concern when pushing the price as far down as possible is how reliable the options actually are. With manufacturing costs rising and shortages that could raise EV prices even higher, there's always the question about where automakers cut corners to get those prices manageable. Luckily, there are some watchdogs out there that help everyone parse the quality of offerings entering the market, namely Consumer Reports.
The full guide includes 10 vehicles total and is only for subscribers. Here, we're going to focus on the models that are relatively affordable while also offering reliable performance and longevity. If you are shopping, some tips are to broaden your search beyond your local area and to prioritize features you need while eliminating as many "wants" as possible. It's also recommended to hit user forums and experience portals to get a better understanding of what drivers are encountering in the real world. Online reviews are great, but they don't always reveal everything you'll want to know about a particular model or brand. That aside, here are some cars Consumer Reports has flagged as worth the purchase.
Cheapest Option: 2026 Toyota Corolla
With a starting MSRP of $22,925 (plus $1,195 destination fee), the Corolla is about as close as you're going to get to that $20,000 mark. Consumer Reports has flagged it as reliable, passing road tests and safety tests, with decent owner satisfaction. With EPA-estimated fuel ratings of 32 city, 41 highway, and 35 combined, it certainly has excellent fuel economy, especially if you spring for the hybrid model. A host of decent features come standard: It has five seats, with a cargo capacity in the trunk of about 13 cubic feet. That's plenty of space to stow work gear, school supplies, or a few boxes while moving.
The Corolla Hybrid LE is flagged as a solid choice, but the standard entry-level LE with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine is the one with the quoted price. That standard engine offers 169 horsepower, which is pretty modest, and that's paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). That kind of transmission offers better fuel efficiency, smooth driving, and simple maintenance down the road. Altogether, the Corolla is a practical, dependable option for those who want to spring for a more accessible ride.
Best Score: 2026 Subaru Crosstrek
The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek AWD received top marks from Consumer Reports. Comparatively, it has great reliability ratings, positive owner satisfaction ratings, and passes all road tests with flying colors. It's described as a well-rounded subcompact SUV with available off-roading features. The starting MSRP is $26,995 (not including destination fees of about $1,420), with a variety of upgrades available if you want to go beyond the entry-level model. Fuel economy is 26 city, 33 highway, and 29 combined. The all-wheel drive that comes standard offers decent off-road performance, and the 1,500-pound max towing capacity (up to 3,500 pounds in the Wilderness trim) adds a little functionality if you want to pull a small trailer, camper, or boat.
The Consumer Reports list recommends the base model, so depending on the package or upgrades you choose, you should be able to keep your out-the-door cost close to the starting price. The Crosstrek also uses a CVT transmission, with its 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine offering 180 horsepower. The back gives you about 20 cubic feet of cargo room to start, which can be more than doubled with the second row of seats folded down. That makes for a decent haul if you need to move anything, from boxes to camping gear. Altogether, the Crosstrek is a highly versatile subcompact that could be a wonderful commuter or daily driver as much as a weekend warrior.
Best Hybrid: 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
Overall, the 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is a well-balanced choice if you want better fuel economy, or if you're looking for a small sedan or hatchback rather than an SUV. It has decent reliability, positive customer satisfaction ratings, and passed all its road tests. The starting MSRP is $25,450 (plus a $1,245 destination fee), which is fairly reasonable for a hybrid in today's market.
Consumer Reports recommends the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue as the top choice and says it feels more like a "grown-up car" than previous iterations. It's sleek, responsive, and has a lot of modern tech like the easy-to-use infotainment system. EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings are 51 city, 58 highway, 54 combined for the Hybrid Blue. Remember, you're not going for power here, you're going for efficiency and longevity, via the 1.6-liter 4-cylinder hybrid engine that outputs 139 horsepower.
Passenger room is generous, cargo space is functional at about 14 cubic feet, and five seats provide enough room for small families. At a time when most cars are getting more expensive, especially hybrids, it's nice to see Hyundai bucking that trend. If you want to peruse some other budget-friendly options, particularly the cheapest EVs out there right now, Hyundai features heavily there, too.
Feature-Rich: 2026 Nissan Kicks
Also featured on the Consumer Reports list with a well-earned score is the 2026 Nissan Kicks, and as base-model vehicles go, it's packed with some excellent options. It passed all road tests, offers great reliability, and has decent customer satisfaction ratings. The starting price is $22,430 (destination fees are about $1,495). CR puts the average transaction price around $26,000, which is a bit higher than that starting cost, so keep that in mind.
Consumer Reports recommends the 2026 Nissan Kicks SV AWD if you want a specific model to review. It's a subcompact SUV with good fuel economy ratings, a bold, unique look, and a roomy cabin. The previous 2025 Nissan Kicks was awarded the IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2024, which is good to know if you decide to look for pre-owned offers.
The 2026 model features EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 28 city, 35 highway, and 31 combined. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 141 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque. Cargo space is 29 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and it seats five adults total. Unfortunately, as snazzy as it looks, the Nissan Kicks doesn't use the company's newest invention, paint that can cool its cars in the sun. But it does have some exclusive colorways. It's not necessarily made to be rugged, but it offers smooth rides, inclement weather included, and serves as a solid road companion.
Also Affordable: 2026 Hyundai Venue
With a lower starting price of $20,550 (plus a $1,600 destination fee) and fuel economy ratings of 29 city, 33 highway, and 31 combined, the 2026 Hyundai Venue also made the list. Consumer Reports puts the average price around $23,400, so slightly higher than the MSRP. It passed all road tests, has good reliability and customer satisfaction ratings, and comes with some desirable features in the base SE model.
CR recommends the 2026 Hyundai Venue SEL FWD as a top choice — the SEL trim starts at $22,825 without that destination fee, so about $24,425 with it tacked on. CR classifies it as a small sedan or hatchback, but Hyundai calls it a small SUV. It is a little roomier inside than your average hatchback, so take that as you will. The 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine offers 121 horsepower with a CVT transmission that sends power to the front wheels. It's not particularly powerful, but it will handle just about any road trip.
The 19 cubic feet of cargo space expands quite a bit with the back seats folded flat, offering about 32 cubic feet for additional gear. Ultimately, if you're trying to stretch your budget and you want a capable, efficient SUV, there are worse choices than the 2026 Hyundai Venue.