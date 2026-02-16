These Three Robots Might Be The Key To Living On The Moon

NASA is working hard to send astronauts back to the moon as part of its Artemis missions, and for good reasons. But to make the most of its plans to explore and perhaps even colonize the moon, NASA needs to find new ways for astronauts to dig deeper into the mysteries of the lunar surface. While we have seen NASA working hard to come up with the best next-generation moon rover design for its future missions, the agency has also been pushing companies to create new robots — including the cave exploring trio of SherpaTT, Coyote III, and LUVMI-X — that could help make lunar exploration much easier.

Some might believe that humanity's return to the moon is already doomed, but the fact that NASA continues to press forward is both inspiring and exciting. But if we're going to colonize the moon and put humanity on there for extended periods of time, we're going to need to understand it a bit better. One way that NASA believes we can do this is by understanding more about the ancient lava tubes that cover the moon. By sending potential robots into these tubes, we may be able to uncover key information about the moon.

But how do we do that safely? Surely it wouldn't be ideal to send human astronauts down into these tubes, especially considering how bulky space suits can be. Instead, NASA may turn to robots to do the dirty work.