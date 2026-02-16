This $10 Gadget Could Save Your Computer - Here's How﻿

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Desktop computer users may have noticed their chips running hotter during more intensive tasks, such as when playing on the PC. But those who experienced any performance issues because of the chip not being cooled properly should check out this $10 gadget on Amazon that may fix their problems: the Thermalright CPU Contact Frame V2, which works with LGA 1700 sockets and several Intel chips, including 12th, 13th, and 14th generation models. The part is specifically designed for this particular chip and motherboard combination. Computer owners running different chips in their setups who are experiencing any heating-related issues will not be served by this component.

The Thermalright Contact Frame ensures Intel processor chips do not experience slight bending or warping over time, as may happen with the default components. As you'll see in the YouTube Shorts video below, the affected Intel chips are rectangular, which may cause the stock Integrated Loading Mechanism (ILM) that fixes the CPU into the socket to apply pressure unevenly. Because of that, the CPU's Integrated Heat Spreader (IHS) can bow, making it difficult for the cooler to reach the center and leading to overheating and performance issues. Published in the summer of 2024, the video has topped four million views, suggesting plenty of desktop users may be affected by the issue.

The aluminum Thermalright Contact Frame replaces the lever mechanism that's preinstalled on the LGA 1700 motherboard. In turn, force is applied evenly, as the $10 Amazon desktop accessory has a rectangular shape that better matches the CPU design. This can lead to better cooling and improved performance.