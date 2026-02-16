This $10 Gadget Could Save Your Computer - Here's How
Desktop computer users may have noticed their chips running hotter during more intensive tasks, such as when playing on the PC. But those who experienced any performance issues because of the chip not being cooled properly should check out this $10 gadget on Amazon that may fix their problems: the Thermalright CPU Contact Frame V2, which works with LGA 1700 sockets and several Intel chips, including 12th, 13th, and 14th generation models. The part is specifically designed for this particular chip and motherboard combination. Computer owners running different chips in their setups who are experiencing any heating-related issues will not be served by this component.
The Thermalright Contact Frame ensures Intel processor chips do not experience slight bending or warping over time, as may happen with the default components. As you'll see in the YouTube Shorts video below, the affected Intel chips are rectangular, which may cause the stock Integrated Loading Mechanism (ILM) that fixes the CPU into the socket to apply pressure unevenly. Because of that, the CPU's Integrated Heat Spreader (IHS) can bow, making it difficult for the cooler to reach the center and leading to overheating and performance issues. Published in the summer of 2024, the video has topped four million views, suggesting plenty of desktop users may be affected by the issue.
The aluminum Thermalright Contact Frame replaces the lever mechanism that's preinstalled on the LGA 1700 motherboard. In turn, force is applied evenly, as the $10 Amazon desktop accessory has a rectangular shape that better matches the CPU design. This can lead to better cooling and improved performance.
What happens if you don't use the Thermalright Contact Frame?
The Intel chip bending issues have been widely covered in the past few years, with several reports explaining how bending occurs and why it may reduce performance. However, Intel told Tom's Hardware in April 2022 that it was unaware of 12th Gen Intel Core processors "running outside of specifications due to changes to the integrated heat spreader." The company acknowledges that some minor bending is expected and can occur, but that it doesn't cause the chip to work differently than expected. Intel also warned against adding accessories to the socket or the ILM, such as a contact frame, as this may void the CPU warranty.
User experience is different from Intel's claims. Tests have shown that CPU bending can cause heat issues. One Amazon reviewer of the Thermalright Contact Frame explained that he had noticed his Intel i9-12900K reaching temperatures close to 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit), close to thermal throttling. After replacing the motherboard's ILM bracket with the $10 contact frame, cooling has improved, with maximum temperatures not exceeding 85 degrees Celsius (185 degrees Fahrenheit) during intensive loads. The buyer trusted the results so much that he later performed a similar upgrade on his wife's desktop PC, ordering another Thermalright Contact Frame before installing the new Intel CPU.
This useful PC part has an average review score of 4.8 out of 5 stars from 252 reviews. That said, it's up to every PC owner to decide whether to replace the default motherboard lever with the Thermalright Contact Frame part. While replacing the component involves removing four screws, replacing the default ILM with the new contact frame, and putting back the four screws, not all users may be comfortable performing this process on their own. Also, as Intel noted, you may void your warranty.