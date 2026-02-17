What Happens When Your Hybrid Car Battery Dies?

While electric vehicles (EVs) have come a long way since their inception and are now some of the most satisfying vehicles to own, plenty of people would rather use a hybrid that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. It's the best of both worlds. However, while most people know that you can't drive a regular gas-powered car without any fuel or an EV without a charged battery, what happens when a car that uses both runs out of electricity? Turns out hybrids use batteries for more than just momentum, and if the battery dies, your car may die along with it.

Hybrid vehicles maximize fuel efficiency by switching between a gas-powered engine and an electric motor in different situations. At lower speeds, the car utilizes the battery-powered motor, but when you drive faster or climb hills, the gas engine takes over. Hybrids know which method is the most efficient at any given time and swap between them accordingly.

Like standard gas-powered cars, hybrids have a small 12-volt battery that runs basic electronics and helps wake the car up. If that 12-volt battery dies, the car generally will not start, no matter how much gas is in the tank. But they also have a separate high-voltage traction battery, which is more like the large battery pack people think of in an EV. The trickier question is what happens when this bigger battery starts failing or dies, because it's what powers the electric motor and supports the hybrid system while you drive.