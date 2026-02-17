Here's What Makes NASA's WB-57 Aircraft So Special

At NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas, there are three remarkable aircraft that the agency uses for research missions referred to as the WB-57. NASA classifies it as a jet, but it's not quite the same kind of jet as NASA's X-59, which broke the sound barrier on its first test flight. Jets may not be the first object you think of when it comes to NASA, but it has been employing the WB-57 for research expeditions to study the atmosphere for the past 50 years.

It carries two people on board, including the pilot. It can usually fly for over six hours before needing to be refueled, though that can be dependent on its mission. It's able to carry nearly 9,000 pounds and reach a staggering altitude of 63,000 feet. That altitude is known as Armstrong's line, and it's not a place humans can go without protection.

The WB-57 can reach air speeds of 410 knots, which is about 471 miles per hour. It also has some high-tech instruments on it, including a Hurricane Imaging Radiometer, a Polarimetric Scanning Radiometer, and an Airborne Visible/InfraRed Imaging Spectrometer. It might not be much to look at, but the WB-57, being in service for around half a century, helping NASA understand the planet better, is impressive.