4 Common Problems People Are Having With The Rivian R1

Rivian currently has two R1 models, the 2021 R1T pickup and the 2022 R1S SUV. They were first unveiled at the 2018 LA Auto Show and traveled a long road before becoming available on the market. Despite the long lead-up, Rivian's first batch of EVs have been plagued with some common problems that have made the experience with these electric cars less than ideal.

Nonetheless, Rivian is continually working to fix these issues, and the company seems eager to offer support to affected consumers. After all, it's directly competing against Tesla and so many classic vehicle manufacturers that have been experimenting with EVs, so it has a reputation to both build and maintain.

At the same time, Rivian is focused on moving forward with the upcoming R2 generation and the already-unveiled high-performance R3 crossover. This may give consumers pause when considering the brand, if Rivian is unable to resolve longstanding issues before unveiling an all-new lineup. That is why we've put together this list of the most common problems plaguing Rivian R1 owners, in addition to what the company is doing to address them.