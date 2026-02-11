An Apple Watch Can Soon Control Your Rivian EV With This Cool New Feature

Rivian has no plans to adopt Apple CarPlay on its electric vehicles. However, over the past few months, the vehicle manufacturer has been adding a few cool Apple features. For example, in December, the company added Car Key support for some of its latest EVs. Now, according to Rivian Trackr, an upcoming software update will bring Apple Watch support for its vehicles. With that, users will be able to open their vehicle with the app and also unlock a few other perks.

In other words, the Apple Watch app will turn drivers' wrists into a control panel for the vehicle. They will be able to access core remote functions, such as triggering the alarm, venting windows, and controlling the interior temperature using the Digital Crown. Up to four quick actions can be accessed with just a tap. Still, the key addition is that the Apple Watch app will let owners of Gen 1 Rivian vehicles (model year 2024 or earlier) unlock doors using the Rivian Apple Watch companion app, while other digital car keys remain available only on second-generation Rivian models.