China Loves The Newest iPhone Model For A Very Colorful Reason

The iPhone 17 series has outsold the iPhone 16 lineup in key markets, becoming a primary driver of Apple's record revenue for the quarter ending in December 2025 (first quarter of Apple's fiscal year 2026). China has also been a key market for Apple during the period, registering a massive revenue boost, powered in part by the new iPhone 17 series.

A color choice for the iPhone 17 Pro models may have been the secret ingredient that made iPhone 17 handsets so popular with some consumers. That's the Cosmic Orange version — the very one that faced backlash from Western buyers in the days following the September 2025 launch event. It turns out that some Chinese buyers saw the Cosmic Orange option as a way to stand out from a crowd of similar-looking devices, a status symbol associated with luxury and success.

While Apple doesn't disclose sales figures by model type or color, the iPhone was responsible for $85.23 billion out of the total $143.75 billion revenue for the December quarter. These figures represent 23% and 16% increases year-over-year. As for Greater China, the region accounted for $25.52 billion of Apple's total revenue, a 38% increase over last year's $18.51 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said "the demand for iPhone was simply staggering," according to SixColors' transcript of Apple's December 2025 earnings report. He said Apple's current iPhone lineup is the strongest Apple ever had "and by far the most popular." Cook also noted that December 2025 was Apple's best-ever iPhone quarter in China, driven by "customer enthusiasm for the iPhone 17 lineup."