The Reason Why Bluetooth Earbuds Are So Cheap Now

These days, it seems like almost everything uses Bluetooth technology. However, many people associate Bluetooth technology with earbuds, and for good reason. You can listen to your favorite tunes anywhere you want, and often without breaking the bank. Just search sites like Amazon, and you will find no shortage of inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds.

So how can manufacturers afford to sell earbuds so cheaply? The most obvious answer is simple economics. The more popular Bluetooth earbuds become, the more factories manufacture them, and this tug-of-war between supply and demand leads to mass production. Factories churn out veritable tidal waves of products; since this method is more efficient than other manufacturing strategies, each item costs less to produce, and the savings are passed on to customers. But cost-cutting methods for Bluetooth earbuds often go much deeper.

According to CNET, Bluetooth earbuds fall into two categories: "From the ground up" and "off the shelf." The more expensive ones are the former, as they are designed to be unique, although every now and then a company will license out its designs to other manufacturers for an extra influx of cash. The cheaper ones, however, often draw from similar designs. Little in the way of innovation, just factories churning out barebones clones. Sometimes these earbuds mimic popular brands and sell them at a fraction of the cost. That's not to say these alternative products are always bad. In fact, many inexpensive wireless earbuds punch well above their weight class (and price point), but you'd be forgiven for making that assumption.