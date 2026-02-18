There's A Reason SpaceX Stopped Launching From Kennedy Space Center

When you think of a shuttle or rocket launching into space, odds are the Kennedy Space Center comes to mind. After all, some of the most momentous expeditions, including the Apollo missions, took off from the center's very own Launch Complex (LC) 39A. In 2014, the Kennedy Space Center signed a deal with SpaceX, making the company a tenant and giving it permission to use the launch pad to shoot its rockets into orbit. However, that partnership has seemingly gone on hiatus as SpaceX prepares for the next phase of its space launch operations.

During a SpaceX Crew-12 pre-launch press meeting in February 2026, senior mission manager Lee Echerd stated that the company plans to reserve LC 39A for "Falcon Heavy launches and hopefully our first Starship launches later this year." For clarification, SpaceX has launched Starship rockets before, but those were all test flights from SpaceX's own facility in Texas — some of which ended in explosive failure that caused major safety issues for airlines. But engineers at SpaceX have reportedly solved the re-entry issues, which are among the biggest differences between Starship V2 and Starship V1.

Echerd's comments follow an earlier statement from SpaceX's VP of Launch, Kiko Dontchev. In December 2025, Dontchev announced on X plans to shift most Falcon 9 launches to Space Launch Complex (SLC) 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station instead of using 39A. However, the Federal Aviation Administration website says SpaceX plans to install new infrastructure at LC 39A to support Starship-Super Heavy launches. But the company must "obtain a new or modification of an existing vehicle operator license" before it can proceed.