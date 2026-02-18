Did Flipstik Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12
Modern smartphones are pretty capable. However, with the right accessory, you can further enhance your smartphone experience or functionality. Flipstik is one such accessory that garnered fame after its "Shark Tank" appearance during episode 4 of season 12. It's a cool little gadget for your phone that attaches to the back and adds two main functions: one is a kickstand, and the other is an adhesive mount. With Flipstik, you didn't need to buy a mount separately if you wanted to watch something on your phone while cooking or doing dishes, for example, and could stick the phone to a wall tile, kitchen cabinet door, or refrigerator, and it would remain in place. Similarly, the kickstand function essentially made it easier to prop your phone on most surfaces.
Flipstik's "Shark Tank" appearance and the captivating pitch from the company's CEO and founder, Akeem Shannon, which included rap, helped him secure an offer of $100,000 in exchange for 25% equity from investor Lori Greiner. However, even getting a deal from one of the sharks is no guarantee of success, and several of the "Shark Tank" startups go bust. So, what happened to Flipstik after its appearance at the show, and is the company still operating and successful in 2026, like the season 12 Hopscotch app?
Flipstik after Shark Tank
Flipstik, which began its journey from a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and sales in local malls, tasted success after the on-air announcement of a deal with Greiner, in which the company was valued at $400,000. According to Primetimer, Flipstik's sales doubled its total lifetime revenue, which was around $115,000, in the days following the "Shark Tank" episode's air date. While Greiner's deal eventually fell through, Shannon received a $50,000 Arch Grants and was accepted into the University of Missouri-St. Louis' Anchor Accelerator, which got him further funding of $50,000. These funds helped Flipstik increase its distribution as sales ramped up.
According to an episode of the radio show St. Louis on Air, the company's valuation had jumped from $400,000 to $5 million by 2022. In the same year, the company managed to increase its distribution, and Flipstik started selling via 338 Target stores nationwide and through its website. However, as of 2026, Flipstik doesn't seem to be listed on Target's website, and availability via Target stores remains unclear. It was also offered via QVC for a period in 2023.
Over the years, Flipstik increased its product selection to offer variants like Flipstik Pro, FlipStik Grip, MagStik, and newer versions of the original Flipstik.
Is Flipstik dead?
As of February 2026, while you can still buy Flipstik from some online stores, like Amazon and Walmart, the company's status is slightly questionable, as its products are out of stock on AT&T, Best Buy, and Newegg websites, and you can't even get one from the company website, as products have seemingly been out of stock for over a month.
Even on Amazon, all of Flipstik's products have a low inventory, are being offered by mostly third-party sellers, and have not-so-great reviews. Shannon seems to be focusing more on motivational speaking, as his X and Instagram bios don't mention Flipstik at all, and his posts are about his speeches and how you can hire him for speaking engagements. That said, he hasn't posted on X in a while, and his LinkedIn profile does still mention him as the CEO of Flipstik. However, on Instagram, where he's still reasonably active, he hasn't promoted Flipstik directly since 2023.
So, all in all, it seems Flipstik, which had a decent run for a while around 2022 and 2023, might not be in good shape, unlike another little gadget from "Shark Tank" season 13 called MuteMe.