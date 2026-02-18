Did Flipstik Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 12

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern smartphones are pretty capable. However, with the right accessory, you can further enhance your smartphone experience or functionality. Flipstik is one such accessory that garnered fame after its "Shark Tank" appearance during episode 4 of season 12. It's a cool little gadget for your phone that attaches to the back and adds two main functions: one is a kickstand, and the other is an adhesive mount. With Flipstik, you didn't need to buy a mount separately if you wanted to watch something on your phone while cooking or doing dishes, for example, and could stick the phone to a wall tile, kitchen cabinet door, or refrigerator, and it would remain in place. Similarly, the kickstand function essentially made it easier to prop your phone on most surfaces.

Flipstik's "Shark Tank" appearance and the captivating pitch from the company's CEO and founder, Akeem Shannon, which included rap, helped him secure an offer of $100,000 in exchange for 25% equity from investor Lori Greiner. However, even getting a deal from one of the sharks is no guarantee of success, and several of the "Shark Tank" startups go bust. So, what happened to Flipstik after its appearance at the show, and is the company still operating and successful in 2026, like the season 12 Hopscotch app?