8 Cool New Gadgets Every Android Phone Owner Should Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With iPhone users spending nearly double that of Android customers on apps and accessories, it's a bit of a twist to find that Android actually dominates the global smartphone market. With Apple goods usually promoted at a premium, it does attract high-income users — and these big spenders have created that big spending gap. Despite the dominant market share and feature advantages over iOS, that revenue disparity creates a peculiar market dynamic where gadget manufacturers chase iPhone's more lucrative customer base. Therefore, most premium gadgets are designed with iPhone in mind first, and Android compatibility often seems like an afterthought.

What makes this frustrating is that Android's openness could enable genuinely innovative accessories. Its customization options run deeper, and the platform allows system-level integration that Apple restricts. Combined with the right apps, Android's architecture could support features like deeper automation, system-level controls, and broader compatibility that iPhone accessories cannot match. But with hundreds of models across multiple manufacturers creating design challenges, on top of the prioritization of iPhone's lucrative market, what reaches Android users are accessories focused on practical advantages.

Among these are better codec support, seamless connectivity, and platform-specific features that function without workarounds — but there are other reasons why you might want to switch to Android if you're an iPhone user. The gadgets below either work exclusively with Android or offer advantages when paired with it. They are all new and came out in at least 2024, and they all deserve the attention of Android users everywhere. Here are eight new gadgets every Android user should know about.