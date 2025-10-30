8 Cool New Gadgets Every Android Phone Owner Should Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With iPhone users spending nearly double that of Android customers on apps and accessories, it's a bit of a twist to find that Android actually dominates the global smartphone market. With Apple goods usually promoted at a premium, it does attract high-income users — and these big spenders have created that big spending gap. Despite the dominant market share and feature advantages over iOS, that revenue disparity creates a peculiar market dynamic where gadget manufacturers chase iPhone's more lucrative customer base. Therefore, most premium gadgets are designed with iPhone in mind first, and Android compatibility often seems like an afterthought.
What makes this frustrating is that Android's openness could enable genuinely innovative accessories. Its customization options run deeper, and the platform allows system-level integration that Apple restricts. Combined with the right apps, Android's architecture could support features like deeper automation, system-level controls, and broader compatibility that iPhone accessories cannot match. But with hundreds of models across multiple manufacturers creating design challenges, on top of the prioritization of iPhone's lucrative market, what reaches Android users are accessories focused on practical advantages.
Among these are better codec support, seamless connectivity, and platform-specific features that function without workarounds — but there are other reasons why you might want to switch to Android if you're an iPhone user. The gadgets below either work exclusively with Android or offer advantages when paired with it. They are all new and came out in at least 2024, and they all deserve the attention of Android users everywhere. Here are eight new gadgets every Android user should know about.
Technics EAH-AZ100
The Technics EAH-AZ100 are another pair of wireless earbuds to sport a catchy name, but what they lack in memorable branding, they make up for in performance. Inside each is a 10mm magnetic fluid driver that sharpens sound clarity and reproduces every frequency from rumbling lows to crystalline highs. TechRadar even states the sound quality beats the popular Sony WF-1000XM5 and mentions that "when it comes to low-end drive and dynamism, the AZ100 are one of the best pound-for-pound designs around." So, bass lovers can rejoice. That thunderous low-end power hits hard without dissolving into a muddy chaos.
Additionally, Android 13 users benefit from LE Audio (LC3) codec support — part of the platform's upgraded Bluetooth system that improves both audio quality and battery efficiency. Additionally, if your Android phone is compatible with Sony's LDAC codec, then you've got premium-quality streaming, too.
There's also three-way Bluetooth multipoint technology, allowing for smooth switching between three devices, while the active noise cancellation (ANC) rivals that of other premium buds. Adaptive ANC automatically calibrates based on your surroundings, while your tunes or podcasts will automatically pause when you pull the buds out. You get full Dolby Atmos spatial audio with dynamic head tracking — something iPhones don't support with third-party earbuds — plus AI-powered "Voice Focus" technology that enhances call clarity. You also get full touch control customization through the Technics Audio Connect app. Finally, battery life extends to 10 hours (28 hours with the charging case), while the IPX4 rating, 5.9-gram-per-bud weight, and comfortable, secure fit make them ideal for the gym.
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro with AI Tracker Bundle
First launched as an iPhone-first device, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro with AI Tracker Bundle now gives Android users access to the complete feature set of the gimbal without any app restrictions. Android users no longer need the Insta360 app and can shoot with their native camera app or any third-party software.
With other key features like multi-person tracking and active zoom tracking previously for Apple users, the AI Tracker Bundle effectively makes the Insta360 Flow 2 platform-agnostic. Digital Camera World says its tracking algorithm is "effective," too. It can manage obstructions momentarily blocking your subject, adapt to unpredictable animal movements, and juggle between people without losing focus. AI Deep Track 4 can also keep groups framed perfectly with precise zooming, and even works well with distant objects like birds in flight or airplanes when zoomed in.
The AI Tracker plugs directly into the gimbal's USB-C port, and you can change its direction depending on your shooting needs, while an integrated spotlight has three brightness levels and three color temperature options. There's also a tripod built into the shaft, which is easily deployed with sturdy legs that spread wide for extra stability. It executes full 360° panning and tapping the trigger three times rotates your Android phone 180°. If you do decide to use the Insta360 app, you can shoot and stitch 360° panoramas, while you'll also have access to hand gestures to start and stop recordings.
8BitDo Ultimate 2 game controller
While the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is marketed toward Windows and Android for wireless gaming, PC users must use a 2.4GHz dongle, while Bluetooth mode is oddly exclusive to Android. However, mobile gamers can also play wired via USB-C. But how does it stack up? Well, the controller utilizes tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors in the thumbsticks, which PC Gamer believes "are more sensitive and position accurate" compared to Hall effect (HE) sensors while consuming less power.
The triggers, however, use HE sensors, and this combination eliminates drift across all critical components. There are additional shoulder buttons and back paddles for expansive control, and the Ultimate Software V2 app promises full button remapping. This app also has a mobile version available on the Play Store for Android users. In theory, it should do the same thing. However, early reviews point out issues. But it should be noted that review numbers are still very limited and the app is free anyway, so there's little harm in trying, or you can wait for an update.
Adjustable RGB LEDs illuminate the thumbstick rings for dynamic lighting. They shift with the direction you're moving and respond to button inputs — although you might want to turn this feature off if it isn't something that does it for you, as they drain the battery. Without the colored lights, you might get up to 15 hours of life (according to TechRadar's testing). But you can expect significantly reduced battery life if you insist on having them flashing like a Christmas tree.
JBL Flip 7
The Flip 6 is an Amazon favorite, but the new JBL Flip 7 features the universal standard broadcasting technology. With Auracast, you can broadcast from your phone to other Auracast-compatible speakers via the JBL Portable app. However, not all Android phones feature Auracast. If you have the Pixel 7 through 10, a Samsung Galaxy S23–S25, any one of the Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip phones, or a OnePlus 11–13, among others, download that DJ app and get the party started. If you're an iPhone user, you'll sadly have to start your own one-speaker party via Bluetooth.
Performance is serious, with wired lossless audio at up to 24-bit/96 kHz over USB-C, bolstering JBL's position as one of the best Bluetooth speaker brands. The Flip 7 is built for the elements, too. With its IP68 rating, it'll survive splashes and drops in the water at poolside parties. It's also dustproof, so it'll survive windy days at the beach. At 1.2 pounds, you shouldn't have too much trouble carrying it there, either.
The speaker also features AI Boost that analyzes sound waves in real time. This optimizes the output for distortion and helps to hold clarity at high volumes. The JBL Portable app adds a 7-band EQ with four presets for even more sound refinement, and the total output is 35W divided between a 25W woofer and a 10W tweeter. However, JBL claims you can get up to 16 hours, although the team at SoundGuys did record just six hours and 16 minutes while listening at a constant 80 dB.
Apexel 3-in-1 PhoneMicro 5 Clip-On Microscope Lens
The Apexel PhoneMicro 5 3-in-1 is a complete kit of three clip-on lenses and a stretching clamp that fits any smartphone. The clamp features a slider that you line up with your main camera lens, from which you can snap on either the 100x, 150x, or 200x magnification lens for some seriously detailed imagery.
For moderate magnification, the 100x lens reveals detail on printed surfaces, while the 150x lens is a balanced middle ground that captures the finer details of things like fabric weave or grain that are usually invisible to the naked eye. The 200x magnification lens delivers the sharpest and most impressive images with microscopic details of individual fabric threads, leaf veins, and the intricate patterns of your skin.
The small ring light on the lens provides three brightness levels that eliminate shadow and 12 different lighting modes, including warm, cool, and UV. The latter setting can be very illuminating, such as the secret symbols on banknotes or arthropods like scorpions and spiders that often fluoresce under UV light. And while the lens is marketed as a universal gadget, Android's Camera2 API does give third-party apps direct access to your phone's camera hardware, including focus, exposure, and frame rate. This means Android users can harness powerful tools like Open Camera and other excellent photography apps to fine-tune their shots for more customized results. Digital Camera World states that the kit is "a relatively affordable way to have closer encounters with flora and fauna," and at under $75, it's hard to argue with that.
Samsung Galaxy Watch8
With a perfectly round display set on a stylish cushion-shaped case, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 looks great. In fact, it has trimmed itself down by a good millimeter or so in thickness. But if you prefer the bulk, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may be better. However, the Watch8 is brighter and more cheerful than its predecessor, the Watch7. Given that it can now reach 3,000 nits, checking your data when running on a sunny day should be an easy glance, and the upgraded UI keeps things user-friendly. Apps are organized more intuitively, and there's also the convenience of the Now Bar. This feature gives easy access to any tasks you might be running, whether you're clocking your steps or roasting a turkey.
Google Gemini makes its smartwatch debut here, too. The Watch8 is the first to have it integrated, and it could see you rattling off complex instructions into your wrist like you're Dick Tracy. Other features include Running Coach, an integrated personal trainer, and the Antioxidant Index, which challenges your dietary choices by measuring the carotenoid level in your skin.
The Watch8 is a serious piece of tech for people who take their health seriously. Its performance tracking during workouts is the stuff of champions, and, according to TechRadar, its tracking accuracy rivals top competitors like Garmin. The feedback you get after exercising is also genuinely useful stuff, and with a battery that can last beyond 24 hours, it's unlikely to let you down mid-workout.
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Fitness trackers can be too bulky for all-day wear, especially when you're in bed. Smart rings are lighter alternatives that still capture those essential health metrics. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best options for Android users. It works independently, or you can pair it with a Galaxy Watch to extend the battery life and improve accuracy across both devices. The ring continuously monitors heart rate, sleep quality, skin temperature, blood oxygen, and your activities. For the latter, walking, running, and other exertions are automatically logged without any user input. Galaxy AI analyzes the data, spots irregularities, and generates an Energy Score each morning, combining detailed AI-driven breakdowns of your rest patterns with the previous day's activities.
It's available in US sizes 5 to 13, is built from high-grade titanium, and comes in three eye-catching colors: black, gold, and silver. For protection, the sensors are recessed into a groove along the inner surface. This means you can safely brush your hand against a doorframe, desk, or anything else without the worry of damaging the internals. Another advantage over a smartwatch is the battery life. TechRadar states that "it will almost never run out of battery," which may be a slight exaggeration, but it does hold enough charge for up to seven days, and the provided cradle provides a further six full charges. The Galaxy Ring is also waterproof. Its 10ATM and IP68-equivalent rating means you can wear it in the shower, and heavy, sweaty workouts are encouraged. Gesture control, where you can silence morning alarms or capture a photo, is another nifty feature.
XREAL One Pro AR Glasses
AR glasses give you a huge virtual screen wherever you happen to be. They are particularly useful when traveling and are ideal for both entertainment and productivity. You can use them to watch movies on a massive virtual display, or you can handle tasks like spreadsheets, multi-window workflows, and video calls.
The XReal One Pro AR Glasses look like regular oversized glasses, but they project a 171-inch virtual screen. The lenses have manual dimming, and the arms house speakers and tactile controls for brightness and volume, as well as the USB-C port. Connectivity is straightforward if you have the right hardware. For most Android users, that's instant plug-and-play accessibility. iPhones older than 15 will need an extra adapter to get up and running.
Once connected, you have two viewing options. Anchor Mode allows you to pin your display to a fixed spot, while Follow Mode keeps everything centered as you move. The XReal One Pro packs a 0.55-inch micro-OLED with a 1080p resolution and an industry-leading 57-degree field of view, which PC Mag says "delivers the most expansive picture you can put in front of your eyes without strapping on a full headset." Its 700-nit brightness outshines the standard One model, while the 120Hz refresh rate keeps the action smooth. Text is crisp, colors are vibrant, and the excellent contrast handles both bright highlights and dark shadows with impressive clarity. The Bose-engineered speakers deliver solid audio, though the bass response is limited, which is often the case on AR glasses due to the physical air gaps.