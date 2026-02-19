China's Cool New Earbuds Have Swayed Even The Biggest Audiophiles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't have to be a runner, biker, or swimmer to recognize that Shokz is considered one of the best headphones brands according to athletes. Shokz, out of China, came up with unique earphone designs for these sports that allow the wearer to enjoy music without blocking their ear canal. But while models like the OpenRun and OpenSwim transmit sound via bone conduction, Shokz has developed new types of wireless earphones that don't wrap around the ear, like the OpenDots One, which were unveiled in 2025.

Though these earbuds do not use bone conduction to move sound, they're not similar to options like the well-received Apple AirPods Pro 3 either, as the OpenDots earphones do not enter the ear canal. Instead, they're clipped on the ear, acting like a pair of miniaturized speakers that beam sound through the air. But the clip-on earbuds are engineered to reduce audio leakage and direct sound toward your ear. In other words, people around you should not be able to hear what you're listening to.

Like the more widely-known bone conduction earphones, the goal is similar. Shokz wants to offer buyers the best possible sound experience without blocking real-world noise, like cars or people around you. But the company is choosing open-ear experiences over the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tech that made products like the AirPods Pro famous. Balancing these auditory experiences is easier said than done, but OpenDots One reviews indicate the sound quality has swayed audiophiles. TechRadar said that these Shokz earbuds are the "rare case" where open-ear headphones sound good, and DigitalTrends thinks "the OpenDots One deliver some of the best bass" heard in open-ear earphones.