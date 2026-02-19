China's Cool New Earbuds Have Swayed Even The Biggest Audiophiles
You don't have to be a runner, biker, or swimmer to recognize that Shokz is considered one of the best headphones brands according to athletes. Shokz, out of China, came up with unique earphone designs for these sports that allow the wearer to enjoy music without blocking their ear canal. But while models like the OpenRun and OpenSwim transmit sound via bone conduction, Shokz has developed new types of wireless earphones that don't wrap around the ear, like the OpenDots One, which were unveiled in 2025.
Though these earbuds do not use bone conduction to move sound, they're not similar to options like the well-received Apple AirPods Pro 3 either, as the OpenDots earphones do not enter the ear canal. Instead, they're clipped on the ear, acting like a pair of miniaturized speakers that beam sound through the air. But the clip-on earbuds are engineered to reduce audio leakage and direct sound toward your ear. In other words, people around you should not be able to hear what you're listening to.
Like the more widely-known bone conduction earphones, the goal is similar. Shokz wants to offer buyers the best possible sound experience without blocking real-world noise, like cars or people around you. But the company is choosing open-ear experiences over the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tech that made products like the AirPods Pro famous. Balancing these auditory experiences is easier said than done, but OpenDots One reviews indicate the sound quality has swayed audiophiles. TechRadar said that these Shokz earbuds are the "rare case" where open-ear headphones sound good, and DigitalTrends thinks "the OpenDots One deliver some of the best bass" heard in open-ear earphones.
The engineering behind the OpenDots One
The OpenDots One clip-ons are constructed from a nickel-titanium alloy covered with silicone (the JointArc) that connects the two halves. Unlike in-ear units that need to be placed in a specific ear, the OpenDots are interchangeable. These open-air earbuds are lightweight at 6.5 grams each, and feature multiple technologies to deliver the sound quality that audiophile reviewers have praised.
Bassphere Technology refers to the spherical bass module containing two 11.8 mm drivers. DirectPitch Technology uses phase cancellation to beam sound waves to the wearer's ear canal, which Shokz points to as how your your music stays between you and your earbuds. Each earbud features multiple vents, with DirectPitch reducing sound projected away from the ear canal. As for phone calls, Tom's Guide said the "call sound quality was excellent," and a person sitting next to the wearer could not hear what the other person on the call was saying.
Overall, Tom's Guide concluded that the OpenDots One can't match the sound quality of in-ear headphones, which is expected. Creating a tight acoustic seal with a good set of noise canceling headphones, in- or over-ear, is ideal for those who want maximum isolation. The OpenDots One targets users who want the best listening experience from earphones that do not block the ear canal, or who need to be aware of their surroundings.
Shokz OpenDots One feature highlights
Dolby Audio sound support is another OpenDots One highlight. "The sound is more spacious, voices are clearer, and the highs are livelier," HeadphoneCheck said of the Dolby Audio experience. Then there is Adaptive Beamforming tech, which combines with AI noise reduction to improve microphone quality during voice calls.
The OpenDots One offer two hours of music playback after 10 minutes of quick-charging, up to 10 hours from a full charge, and as many as 40 hours of listening time when the charging case is used. The case comes with a USB-C port and supports wireless charging. Other features include support for pairing two devices simultaneously, switching between them with the Shokz app, and touch controls on the JointArc section and battery modules.
The OpenDots One are rated IP54 for water and dust resistance, making them usable for athletes. But the Dots may be even more appealing to casual users who want open-ear music experiences during their daily activities. The OpenDots One, at $199.95, are slightly more expensive than the OpenRun Pro 2 units and the OpenSwim earbuds, both of which cost $179.95.