5 Of The Best E-Bikes You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

Electric bikes are great for when you need that extra boost, whether you want to get exercise but can't handle longer rides, have long commutes, want to reduce your use of a motor vehicle for shorter trips, or need to scale steep hills. But deciding which to buy can be daunting. There are so many options and considerations to make, including comfort, speed (within legal limits), acceleration, braking, control, and handling. You can choose among the best cheap electric bikes to get started, but maybe you want to dive deeper.

One of the most trusted sites for reviews is Consumer Reports, which has tested hundreds of electric bikes, scoring them on performance relating to acceleration, control response, braking, hill climbs, both assisted and unassisted, unassisted cruising, portability, weight, range, and watts. This is also balanced against bike type and price, as well as their environmental rating for those who rank reducing their carbon footprint high on a list of priorities. The result is a comprehensive ranking to help you decide, and there are a few electric bikes that count among the ones that come out on top.