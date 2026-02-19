5 Of The Best E-Bikes You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
Electric bikes are great for when you need that extra boost, whether you want to get exercise but can't handle longer rides, have long commutes, want to reduce your use of a motor vehicle for shorter trips, or need to scale steep hills. But deciding which to buy can be daunting. There are so many options and considerations to make, including comfort, speed (within legal limits), acceleration, braking, control, and handling. You can choose among the best cheap electric bikes to get started, but maybe you want to dive deeper.
One of the most trusted sites for reviews is Consumer Reports, which has tested hundreds of electric bikes, scoring them on performance relating to acceleration, control response, braking, hill climbs, both assisted and unassisted, unassisted cruising, portability, weight, range, and watts. This is also balanced against bike type and price, as well as their environmental rating for those who rank reducing their carbon footprint high on a list of priorities. The result is a comprehensive ranking to help you decide, and there are a few electric bikes that count among the ones that come out on top.
Buzz Cerana
The Buzz Cerana got top scores from Consumer Reports, which loved the bike's control response and braking, two of the most important aspects for an electric bike when it comes to safety and handling. It also scores high for range. Described as being comparable to the rental bikes you might find in many urban cities, it's not one of the most powerful e-bikes you can buy. It's suitable for those with shorter commutes, like traveling to and from work or school each day if you aren't lucky enough to work from home, or going for short trail or neighborhood rides to get some exercise.
Classified as a commuter e-bike, you get a range of up to 21 miles with seven gears from which to choose. It weighs just 58 lbs., so while it doesn't fold up, it's fairly easy to move around. It's also affordably priced compared to some other models, making the Buzz Cerana a solid budget option for beginners.
Trek Verve+ 2 Lowstep
Labeled as a great e-bike for getting around town, the Trek Verve+ 2 Lowstep gets high scores across the board from Consumer Reports. The bike offers good range per battery charge and a comfortable ride. E-assisted cruising and acceleration are high points, though you might want to avoid this e-bike if you're looking to scale extra-steep hills. The mid-drive motor excels when it comes to accessing the different gears, a plus compared to e-bikes with hub-drive motors.
Aside from assisted hill climbing, the Trek Verve+ 2 Lowstep is a fantastic higher-end choice with advanced features like a trip computer, hydraulic disc brakes, lightweight, and nine total gears. Considered to be one of the high-end brand's most popular and affordable electric bikes, other useful features include always-on lights and a rear rack option for those who want to bring along some cargo. You'll pay more than you would for other bikes, but serious trail or urban city riders will appreciate its advantages.
Himiway B3
For those who live in apartments, small homes, or who want to bring the bike with them often, a folding electric bike is the best option. The Himiway B3 is one that gets great marks for everything from braking to acceleration and even climbing hills, both assisted and unassisted. This one is best for those who travel for long commutes and really need a consistent extra boost since it doesn't perform well for unassisted cruising. If you don't have good endurance or bad knees, for example, and you'd be looking for assistance pretty much the entire ride, it's a good option.
It's worth also noting that the Himiway B3 uses cable pull disc brakes versus hydraulic disc brakes, which are easier to control and more sensitive. But this also helps shave some money from the cost. It's a powerful bike with a long range per charge, though it's a bit heavier than others. The rear rack is convenient for carrying cargo, and the built-in LCD keeps you informed of the status.
Gazelle Medeo T9 HMB
With perfect scores for range, control response, and braking, the Gazelle Medeo T9 HMB is praised for offering a "smooth, well-balanced ride," perfect for long distances on flat surfaces, like trail riding. It doesn't offer a ton of power for hill climbs, however, so keep this in mind if you plan to ride on hilly terrain. It has a total of nine gears, so you can get tons of assistance as needed, reducing the need to pedal when you get tired, need a break, or just want to cruise.
When used as a standard non-powered bike, this model is exceptional, even when climbing hills using just the power of your legs. The design of the bike affords a comfortable riding position as well, ideal for longer rides. Aside from hill climbing and acceleration, this e-bike gets perfect marks. It's lightweight with a long range, powerful motor, numerous gears, and a trip computer, to boot.
Raleigh Retroglide Royale 2.0 iE Step Over
One of the more expensive options, the Raleigh Retroglide scored high in almost every Consumer Reports scoring category. It's a cruiser e-bike with a modern spin that consists of an upright riding position. It's comfortable thanks to the plush seat, while it comes equipped with large tires that can absorb bumps on uneven surfaces, like city streets or even unpaved roads.
The e-bike works well both with electric assistance and without. Just make sure to select the right gear of the eight options to ensure you're getting the best experience while riding. Cruiser e-bikes are best for use in settings like city riding and commuting, so those who want to ride around the neighborhood, to and from the office or school, or run errands will appreciate them. This one is durable with thick tires and is designed for maximum riding comfort. Based on your desires and needs as a rider, at least one of these bikes and other top choices from Consumer Reports should fit the bill. If you decide you want to go electric with your car as well, check out some cheap electric vehicles that are actually worth buying.