5 Cheap Gadgets That Belong In Every Apple User's Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple is known as much for the design aesthetics of its devices as it is for the quality of the devices that it creates. The company has and continues to be on the forefront of form and function, despite losing several top designers over that past several years. Apple's design aesthetics have gone on to influence the industry and help create an entire third-party market looking to emulate its style.

There now exist tons of gadgets and accessories designed to fit seamlessly into the Apple design ethos. And unlike Apple, these devices tend to cost a fraction of the price of many of the accessories and gadgets that Apple makes. From docks and dongles, to stands and sleeves, there is a plethora of gadgets that will give you that clean and minimalist (affordable) Apple style you may be looking to keep in your home and/or office.

We've scoured the internet to look for some of the best gadgets based on user reviews, online recommendations, and expert opinions. The items included here also won't cost you an arm and a leg, and buying everything on this list will still cost you much less than the time Apple tried selling you a $200 sock for your iPhone.