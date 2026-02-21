Why There's Simply No Need For A Password Manager Anymore

If you're keen on using a password manager, there are a number of great ones that users swear by. But generally speaking, you don't need to seek one out — most operating systems come with password-saving features. For instance, Apple has a password manager called iCloud Keychain that keeps all your passwords saved and encrypted on the cloud. You can access Keychain on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and even Apple Vision Pro. On iOS, you can run Keychain in the form of iOS's built-in password manager app called Passwords. Because Keychain auto-populates your usernames, passwords, and even credit card numbers into form fields, you never have to enter your credentials manually.

What if you aren't an Apple user, though? Well, Windows has its own version of Keychain called Credential Manager. It works much in the same way as Apple's system does, but it's a bit simpler. If you want a password manager that's more platform-agnostic, consider looking into Google's Password Manager. This service is tied to your Google account, meaning it's accessible on Chrome, several Android devices, and any phone that runs Google services.

One drawback of OS-based first-party password managers is their relative lack of cross-platform functionality. If you use iCloud Keychain, you won't automatically be able to fill in credentials on non-Apple browsers and devices. The keyword here is "automatically," though — there are ways to get Keychain access up and running outside the Apple ecosystem. Conversely, Credential Manager only works on Windows 10 and 11. While it can be inconvenient to configure OS-specific password tools on other systems and devices, those who don't require cross-compatibility should take advantage of first-party password managers for their convenience, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.