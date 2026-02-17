This Wi-Fi Router Keeps You Online Even During Power Outages

Power outages due to natural disasters, storms, or other such incidents can be an issue when you're in the middle of an online conference, watching your favorite Netflix show, or you're having a marathon work session from home. To solve that, Spectrum just released its invincible Wi-Fi service, which offers a Wi-Fi 7 router with 5G cellular backup, and up to eight hours of battery life. The most interesting thing about this router is that whenever there's a power outage or your network stops working, it can switch from Wi-Fi to a 5G connection, so you don't have to worry about losing connectivity.

The Invincible Wi-Fi and 5G router is available for both residential and business customers, but only home users with Spectrum's 2 Gig internet get this service at no additional cost. "By integrating Wi-Fi 7 with battery power and 5G backup, we make sure critical moments aren't interrupted," said Dave Rodrian, Group Vice President, WiFi Products. Invincible WiFi means you can continue your movie night, business can take payments as usual, and students can finish homework even if the lights go out. Through wind, rain, and snow, our customers can count on Spectrum Internet to be there when it matters most."