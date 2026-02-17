This Wi-Fi Router Keeps You Online Even During Power Outages
Power outages due to natural disasters, storms, or other such incidents can be an issue when you're in the middle of an online conference, watching your favorite Netflix show, or you're having a marathon work session from home. To solve that, Spectrum just released its invincible Wi-Fi service, which offers a Wi-Fi 7 router with 5G cellular backup, and up to eight hours of battery life. The most interesting thing about this router is that whenever there's a power outage or your network stops working, it can switch from Wi-Fi to a 5G connection, so you don't have to worry about losing connectivity.
The Invincible Wi-Fi and 5G router is available for both residential and business customers, but only home users with Spectrum's 2 Gig internet get this service at no additional cost. "By integrating Wi-Fi 7 with battery power and 5G backup, we make sure critical moments aren't interrupted," said Dave Rodrian, Group Vice President, WiFi Products. Invincible WiFi means you can continue your movie night, business can take payments as usual, and students can finish homework even if the lights go out. Through wind, rain, and snow, our customers can count on Spectrum Internet to be there when it matters most."
Invincible Wi-Fi brings everything you expect from the latest specs in the market
Wi-Fi 7 works across three different bands – 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, which is great when you have multiple devices connected to your router, but not all of them require the highest bandwidth. The new standard combines efficiency with lower latency, faster speeds, and improved range. As one of the best-ranked internet providers, Spectrum says the Wi-Fi router can cover up to 2,000 square feet with more than 200 devices connected at the same time. It also has Thread 1.3 and BLE 5.4 support, three LAN ports, and one WAN port. The company states you can set up and manage your Wi-Fi through the My Spectrum app.
To get the new Spectrum Invincible Wi-Fi 7, you can upgrade from an existing Spectrum 2 Gig internet connection. You might need to pay a monthly $10 fee if you have Spectrum Internet Gig (1Gbps). For lower Spectrum internet plans, you might have to pay $20/month, while business customers have to pay $30/month for the router. Customers can get more information on the company's page, including availability and deals.