Before You Buy New Tires, Use This Cheap Gadget To Make Them Smart

If your drive home is unusually bumpy or your tires seem to wear out quickly, it could be the result of incorrect tire pressure. Under- and over-inflated tires can lead to poor vehicle handling and shorten tire lifespan. When tires are not inflated as recommended, it can put you at risk of blowouts and cause a decrease in fuel efficiency. That's why it's important to keep an eye on your car's tire pressure at all times.

In modern vehicles, you usually won't have to worry about this, thanks to the built-in Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). These systems typically show the current pressure of all four corners, right on the dashboard. On many older cars, though, the only way to check these pressures is by getting out of the vehicle and measuring each tire with a handheld gauge.

If you want to skip that manual process, there's a truly underrated smart car gadget you can install: An aftermarket tire pressure monitoring system, like the Tymate TM7 Wireless TPMS. This affordable accessory does the same basic job as a factory-fitted TPMS, making your tires smart without breaking the bank.