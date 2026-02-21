5 Best Movies To Test On Your New 4K TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a sweet feeling unpacking a brand-new 4K TV. Purchasing one of the best smart TVs of 2025 can really level up your media or living room, but you may not know the right movies to really show off what your new television is capable of. Worry not, as our list contains some of the best movies that you can watch to test your new 4K TV.

The following flicks aren't just going to look spectacular on a 4K television; they're all rather solid films on their own, as well. From hand-drawn animation to advanced CGI and even old-school practical effects, each one of them is going to be a flick you can use to show off the capabilities of your new 4K TV to your friends. We did our best to tell you where each movie is streaming, but we also made sure that each of these movies is available on 4K Blu-ray if you don't want to worry about varying bit rates and compression. If you find yourself becoming a cinephile after this list, you can also check out the best 4K Blu-ray box sets to really get your movie collection going.