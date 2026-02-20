A Top James Bond Director Also Made One Of The Worst Comic Book Movies Of All Time

Alan Smithee is a filmmaking force to be reckoned with, and the only name you need to see on a movie's credits to know what you're about to watch is likely a dumpster fire. But Mr. Smithee isn't a living, breathing person; it's actually a pseudonym used for several decades by Hollywood directors when they want to distance themselves from a movie they helmed. While we live in a world that celebrates cinematic failures (cast your vote for the 2026 Golden Raspberry Awards) as much as we do successes, we're sometimes surprised that the Smithee alias isn't used more.

Famed director Martin Campbell, despite making one significant directorial misstep, never adopted the moniker, however. Campbell made many a James Bond fan happy when his second Bond effort, the 2006 movie "Casino Royale," hit theaters. The two-hour-plus action-thriller garnered critical acclaim and exceptional box office returns, leading to another four Daniel Craig-led Bond films, culminating with 2021's "No Time to Die." This is the same Martin Campbell who directed the infamously panned 2011 film "Green Lantern," a superhero flop that genre fans might call one of the worst movies of all time.

Starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular hero, the movie follows the character's journey as he becomes the first human selected for an intergalactic police force known as the Green Lantern Corps. Not only did "Green Lantern" barely break even at the box office — earning $220 million against a $200 million budget — but it would quickly pick up boatloads of bad press across numerous publications and review aggregate sites like Rotten Tomatoes.