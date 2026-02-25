4 Cool New Retro Gadgets To Surround Yourself In Nostalgia

Before Spotify, iTunes, and even CDs, people listened to music on cassette tapes. If you've ever had the displeasure of spooling tape back into a cassette, it's likely not a medium you want to revisit. While music on vinyl remains something of a niche market, cassette tapes haven't exactly made a comeback and likely never will. All that said, if you have warm memories from decades past of cassette tapes, you might want to take a look at the Yanko Design Side A Cassette Speaker. The device is essentially a Bluetooth speaker that looks like an 80s cassette tape. So if you want to connect the device to your smartphone or tablet, or even your computer, the cassette speaker will work seamlessly.

If you're offline, the speaker comes with microSD card support so that you can pre-load a bunch of music and play it directly off the card. It's worth mentioning that if you're using a microSD card, the speaker can only play back MP3 files. As for other specs, the speaker can run up to 6 hours on a single charge. A full recharge from zero battery life takes 2 hours. What's more, the speaker itself comes with a stand, while retaining a small footprint. Given its small stature, you definitely won't hear sound as crisply as you would on a dedicated high-end device like Apple's HomePod or other smart speakers from major brands, but if you're looking for a decent Bluetooth speaker that's incredibly easy to carry and transport — with a little bit of retro flair — you'd be hard-pressed to find something as cool as the Side A Cassette Speaker. It's currently available on Yanko Design for $49.