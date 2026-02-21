Why TV Makers Abandoned IPS Panels

Display technologies have evolved considerably over the years, evident just by the fact that manufacturers no longer make CRT or cathode-ray tube monitors, which were bulky and unruly. More recently, new solutions like Micro RGB and OLED advancements have been demonstrated by smart TV and display manufacturers, giving consumers an idea of where things are going. Collectively, those manufacturers shift away from certain practices or opportunities that are no longer lucrative in lieu of processes and applications that are. That's pretty much exactly what's happening with traditional IPS TV panels.

Although they are relatively accessible, low-end IPS panels have limitations with contrast ratios, especially with true blacks and dark colors, and while response times have gotten better, they still lag behind other technologies. High-end IPS technologies that address some of these issues either don't offer enough of an improvement to justify the cost, or there are better alternatives, such as Mini LED or OLED.

Moreover, what IPS does great, like offering exceptional color accuracy or broad viewing angles, other technologies do just as well, if not better. OLED, for instance, is a top choice for vibrant and colorful scenery in games, movies, and modern entertainment — OLED displays also offer superior motion performance and better contrast. It's not that TV manufacturers have given up on IPS technologies entirely, but mostly shifted focus to better options.