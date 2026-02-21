Why TV Makers Abandoned IPS Panels
Display technologies have evolved considerably over the years, evident just by the fact that manufacturers no longer make CRT or cathode-ray tube monitors, which were bulky and unruly. More recently, new solutions like Micro RGB and OLED advancements have been demonstrated by smart TV and display manufacturers, giving consumers an idea of where things are going. Collectively, those manufacturers shift away from certain practices or opportunities that are no longer lucrative in lieu of processes and applications that are. That's pretty much exactly what's happening with traditional IPS TV panels.
Although they are relatively accessible, low-end IPS panels have limitations with contrast ratios, especially with true blacks and dark colors, and while response times have gotten better, they still lag behind other technologies. High-end IPS technologies that address some of these issues either don't offer enough of an improvement to justify the cost, or there are better alternatives, such as Mini LED or OLED.
Moreover, what IPS does great, like offering exceptional color accuracy or broad viewing angles, other technologies do just as well, if not better. OLED, for instance, is a top choice for vibrant and colorful scenery in games, movies, and modern entertainment — OLED displays also offer superior motion performance and better contrast. It's not that TV manufacturers have given up on IPS technologies entirely, but mostly shifted focus to better options.
Are modern display technologies really better than IPS?
On paper, or on screen, really, OLED and other technologies look better. They deliver enhanced contrast, vibrant colors, smooth motion, and performance, especially for gaming. But therein lies the conundrum. Not all displays are used primarily for gaming, and not everybody even plays games. Ultimately, it's subjective. There are pros and cons to each kind of display technology in use today. You may not realize it, but there are common disadvantages with OLED TVs you should know about.
For example, they don't usually last as long, burn-in is a big issue, and they're not ideal in bright rooms or bright settings. It's all about balance, and it's always a good idea to consider how and where you'll be using the TV before choosing one technology over another. IPS TVs tend to be brighter than OLED, thanks to their consistent backlighting, so they are okay to use in bright conditions.
While IPS panels may not be the best choice for TVs, they make for exceptional computer monitors. Graphic designers, creatives, photographers, videographers, and developers, are just a handful of professions where color accuracy might be more important, especially for photo editing, making an IPS panel ideal. Plus, they occupy a solid middle ground between traditional TN panels, which they're more expensive than, and OLED panels which they're often cheaper than. That's also why it's not unheard of to find many cheap monitors that punch above their price bracket, which is yet another win for IPS panels.