5 Big Changes That Are Coming To Smart TVs In 2026

There are big changes coming to smart TVs in 2026 that are pushing devices leaps ahead of where they were just one year prior. Many tech innovations were introduced at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, but the announcements from TV manufacturers were some of the most exciting. The coming year will bring better-than-ever displays, faster processing, and exciting features that are transforming TVs into so much more than just a screen for watching shows and movies.

Of course, not every new TV is pioneering an emerging technology. Mini LED TVs were introduced in 2019, but they are hitting higher brightness levels and better color accuracy in 2026. One of the most anticipated displays of 2026 is LG's X11L SQD-Mini LED TV. It's an impressive iteration on existing tech, proving that something tried-and-true can certainly stay relevant. If you're looking forward to a future of innovations, though, here are the biggest changes you should keep your eye on in the smart TV market.