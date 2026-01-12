4 Trends To Expect From Smart TVs In 2026

Each year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), brands share innovative new products and updates to existing offerings, giving us a glimpse at upcoming releases. Roborock has some new vacuums that climb stairs and dance. XGIMI's MemoMind AI and AR glasses introduce dual-screen tech. But perhaps the real allure, at least for home entertainment, is the introduction of LG's new OLED paper-thin TVs that will transform your living room — or any room they're in, really. Which calls for one question: What can we expect from smart TVs in the year, or years, ahead? What kind of new innovations are coming, like LG's Wallpaper series?

From new display technologies to AI baked into the software and hardware experience, there sure is a lot going on in consumer tech. You might be surprised to learn it's the year of the art TV, a thoughtfully, and more elegant styling for TVs — see Samsung's The Frame series. It's also the year that OLED is no longer the top dog. OLEDs are still here and thriving, so don't worry if you're a fan, but there are other technologies taking the electronics show by storm. Let's explore.